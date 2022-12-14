Photos: First Look at Chance Theater's FANCY NANCY: SPLENDIFEROUS CHRISTMAS

All new production photos have been released for Chance Theater's Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas. The live in-person production will be playing at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center on the Fyda-Mar Stage through December 23.

Chance Theater presents the Southern California Premiere of "Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas" the stage adaptation of the best-selling series of books by Jane O'Connor and illustrated by Robin Preiss Glasser. Book by Cara Lustik & Matthew Hardy, Lyrics by Matthew Hardy, and Music by Randy Klein. Directed by Laura M. Hathaway (2022 production of "Fancy Nancy, The Musical") and with music direction by Stefan Miller. This production will also star Angela Griswold in the role of Fancy Nancy, who she also played in Chance's 2022 production of "Fancy Nancy, The Musical."

"Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas" follows Nancy and her presents with elegant wrapping paper, festive decorations, Christmas cookies with sprinkles - and who could forget the tree? After all, there is no such thing as too much tinsel. Ooh, la la! This year, Nancy is especially excited. After selling some of her old gowns and accessories, she has enough money to buy a brand-new sparkly tree topper. She simply cannot wait to decorate the Christmas tree. But when things don't turn out the way Nancy planned, does Christmas still stand a chance of being splendiferous?