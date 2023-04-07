Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At THE CHILDREN At Ensemble Theatre Company

THE CHILDREN, is a play that will leave audiences questioning their own role in the world and the impact of their choices on future generations.

Apr. 07, 2023  

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) presents the fourth show of its 2022-23 Season, Michael Butler, Linda Purl and Nancy Travis starring in the London and Broadway hit, THE CHILDREN, written by Lucy Kirkwood and directed by Jenny Sullivan. THE CHILDREN will begin previews on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30pm; opens on Saturday, April 8 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, April 23, 2023 at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Set at a remote cottage on the coast of Britain after a tsunami wreaks havoc on a nuclear reactor, a married couple's lives are further disrupted by the mysterious appearance of a long-lost colleague, who confronts them with a stunning moral dilemma: what does the older generation owe to those who are young?

THE CHILDREN, is a play that will leave audiences questioning their own role in the world and the impact of their choices on future generations. In 2019, writers for The Guardian placed The Children third on a list of the greatest theatrical works since 2000.

"THE CHILDREN is a vital and gripping play, filled with surprises and surprising humor," said ETC's Artistic Director Jonathan Fox. "The central question - what does one generation owe to the next - is brilliantly illuminated by this story. We're honored to have a such a top-notch cast for our production."




