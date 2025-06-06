Photos: Disney's FROZEN At La Mirada Center for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts and McCoy Rigby Entertainment have officially opened the doors to Arendelle. The Los Angeles regional theatre premiere of Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical began previews Friday night, ahead of its press opening on Saturday, June 7, and will run through June 29, 2025. Check out photos of the production.

Now onstage at La Mirada Theatre, this lavish new production reimagines the hit 2018 Broadway adaptation of the Academy Award-winning animated film, with direction and choreography by Tony nominee Dan Knechtges and musical direction by Brad Gardner.

Adapted for the stage by original screenwriter Jennifer Lee, Frozen features a soaring score by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, including the film’s iconic numbers like “Let It Go,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” and “Love is an Open Door,” alongside new songs written exclusively for the musical.

Set in the icy kingdom of Arendelle, the musical follows the emotional journey of sisters Elsa and Anna as they navigate power, fear, and love in the face of a magical secret that threatens to tear them apart. With scenic spectacle, puppetry, and heartfelt performances, the production captures both the scale and intimacy of the beloved story.

The cast features a full ensemble of regional and Broadway veterans, with performances that bring new nuance to familiar roles. Highlights include showstopping stagecraft—from sweeping snowstorms to a life-sized Olaf and Sven—that transform the stage into a winter wonderland.

Frozen runs through June 29 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (14900 La Mirada Blvd). Tickets and information are available at lamiradatheatre.com or by calling the box office at (562) 944-9801.

