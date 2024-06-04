Photos: Celebrities on the Red Carpet at Opening Night of JELLY'S LAST JAM at Pasadena Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pasadena Playhouse is now presenting a new production of the Tony Award winning musical Jelly’s Last Jam, featuring a book by George C. Wolfe, music by Jelly Roll Morton, and lyrics by Susan Birkenhead with musical adaptation and additional music composed by Luther Henderson. Check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!

Performances run through June 23.

The cast of Jelly’s Last Jam is led by John Clarence Stewart (P-Valley, Netflix’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as Jelly Roll Morton, Cress Williams (Living Single, CW’s Black Lightning) as Chimney Man, and Jasmine Amy Rogers (star of Broadway’s upcoming BOOP! The Musical) as Anita.

The production also includes Karole Foreman (1776 National Tour) as Gran Mimi/Ensemble, Wilkie Ferguson III (Broadway’s Motown the Musical) as Jack the Bear, Grasan Kingsberry (Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Buddy Bolden/Ensemble, Summer Nicole Greer (MTW’s Million Dollar Quartet) as Miss Mamie, Doran Butler (La La Land) as Young Jelly/Ensemble, Cyd Charisse Glover-Hill (Broadway’s Black and Blue) as Hunnie, Naomi C. Walley (West Side Story International Tour) as Hunnie, Janaya Jones (MTW’s Grease) as Hunnie, Hannah Yosef (La Mirada Theatre’s Puttin’ On The Ritz) as Too Tight Nora/Ensemble, Joe Aaron Reid (Broadway’s If/Then) as Foot-In-Yo-Ass Sam/Ensemble, and Eric B. Anthony (Broadway’s Mary Poppins) as Three Finger Jake/Ensemble.

The cast is rounded out by Davon Rashawn, Amber Liekhus, and Chante Carmel as Ensemble.

The creative team includes Edward E. Haynes, Jr. (Scenic Designer), Samantha Jones (Costume Designer), Rui Rita (Lighting Designer), Danny Erdberg and Ursula Kwong Brown (Sound Designers), Kendrick Lawson-Knight (Assistant Scenic Designer), Caylyn Dabney (Assistant Costume Designer), Omar Madkour (Assistant Lighting Designer) with Casting by RBT Casting (Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA). The Stage Management team includes lark hackshaw (Production Stage Manager) and David S. Franklin (Assistant Stage Manager).

When legendary musician Jelly Roll Morton’s soul is forced to face the music, the self-proclaimed “inventor of jazz” is left at the ultimate crossroads. Follow Jelly from the back alleys of New Orleans to the sparkling stages of New York, as his remarkable journey unfolds in a stunning display of song, dance, and music. With soulful melodies, electrifying tap dancing, and fiery tunes that will leave you breathless, get your groove on with this dazzling musical masterpiece.

