Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company

Ethan Remez-Cott stars in Dietrich Smith’s stage adaptation, featuring sound design by Gary Rydstrom and animation by John R. Dilworth.

Open Fist Theatre Company’s world premiere production of Amerika or, The Man Who Disappeared, adapted for the stage from Franz Kafka’s novel by Dietrich Smith, opens this weekend under Smith’s direction. Check out photos of the production.

Ethan Remez-Cott—last seen at Open Fist as Rick Taylor in Bat Boy: The Musical—stars as 17-year-old Karl Rossmann, who is banished from Germany after a family scandal and sent to America. Once there, Karl faces a series of surreal and bewildering encounters that turn his world upside-down. While Kafka’s text can be read as an allegory of modern alienation, the play is infused with humor and quick wit, bringing to life the strange optimism and absurdity of Karl’s journey.

The ensemble cast includes Tambrie Allsup, Matthew Goodrich, Marc Jablon, Kelsey Kusinitz, Debba Rofheart, Chima Rok, Jade Santana, Jack David Sharpe, Grace Soens, and Jeremy Thompson.

The production features a soundscape by seven-time Academy Award–winning sound designer Gary Rydstrom (Jurassic Park, Titanic, Saving Private Ryan) and animation sequences by John R. Dilworth, creator of Courage the Cowardly Dog.

Performances continue through November 22 at Open Fist Theatre Company. For tickets and more information, visit openfist.org.

Photo Credit: Keats Elliott

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
?Amerika or, The Man Who Disappeared? at Open Fist Theatre Company

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
Jack Sharpe, Tambrie Allsup, Chima Rok, Matthew Goodrich, Jade Santana, Marc Jablon

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
Ethan Remez-Cott and Jeremy Thompson

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
Chima Rok, Marc Jablon, Matthew Goodrich, Jade Santana and Jeremy Thompson

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
Marc Jablon, Matthew Goodrich, Ethan Remez-Cott, Jack Sharpe and Jade Santana

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
Ethan Remez-Cott and Jade Santana

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
Marc Jablon, Jeremy Thompson, Jack Sharpe and Ethan Remez-Cott

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
Jack Sharpe, Tambrie Allsup, Ethan Remez-Cott and Jeremy Thompson

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
Tambrie Allsup and Ensemble

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
Kelsey Kusinitz, Matthew Goodrich, Tambrie Allsup and Ethan Remez-Cott

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
Ethan Remez-Cott and Tambrie Allsup

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
Ethan Remez-Cott

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
Chima Rock and Ethan Remez-Cott

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
Matthew Goodrich, Ethan ck Photo by Keats Elliott

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
The Ensemble

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
Jade Santana, Debba Rofheart and Ethan Remez-Cott

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
Ethan Remez-Cott, Debba Rofheart and Grace Soens

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
Tambrie Allsup, Ethan Remez-Cott, Chima Rok and Jack Sharpe

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
Ethan Remez-Cott and Grace Soens

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
Marc Jablon, Jeremy Thompson, Ethan Remez-Cott and Debba Rofheart

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
Ethan Remez-Cott and Jade Santana

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
Ethan Remez-Cott, Jade Santana and Jeremy Thompson

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
Ethan Remez-Cott and Chima Rok

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
Matthew Goodrich and Ethan Remez-Cott

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
Jeremy Thompson, Jack Sharpe, Ethan Remez-Cott and Marc Jablon

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
Tambrie Allsup and Grace Soens

Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company Image
Ethan Remez-Cott and Kelsey Kusinitz



