Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Open Fist Theatre Company’s world premiere production of Amerika or, The Man Who Disappeared, adapted for the stage from Franz Kafka’s novel by Dietrich Smith, opens this weekend under Smith’s direction. Check out photos of the production.

Ethan Remez-Cott—last seen at Open Fist as Rick Taylor in Bat Boy: The Musical—stars as 17-year-old Karl Rossmann, who is banished from Germany after a family scandal and sent to America. Once there, Karl faces a series of surreal and bewildering encounters that turn his world upside-down. While Kafka’s text can be read as an allegory of modern alienation, the play is infused with humor and quick wit, bringing to life the strange optimism and absurdity of Karl’s journey.

The ensemble cast includes Tambrie Allsup, Matthew Goodrich, Marc Jablon, Kelsey Kusinitz, Debba Rofheart, Chima Rok, Jade Santana, Jack David Sharpe, Grace Soens, and Jeremy Thompson.

The production features a soundscape by seven-time Academy Award–winning sound designer Gary Rydstrom (Jurassic Park, Titanic, Saving Private Ryan) and animation sequences by John R. Dilworth, creator of Courage the Cowardly Dog.

Performances continue through November 22 at Open Fist Theatre Company. For tickets and more information, visit openfist.org.

Photo Credit: Keats Elliott