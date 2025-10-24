Photos: AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED World Premiere Kafka Adaptation at Open Fist Theatre Company

Ethan Remez-Cott stars in Dietrich Smith’s stage adaptation, featuring sound design by Gary Rydstrom and animation by John R. Dilworth.
Open Fist Theatre Company’s world premiere production of Amerika or, The Man Who Disappeared, adapted for the stage from Franz Kafka’s novel by Dietrich Smith, opens this weekend under Smith’s direction. Check out photos of the production.
Ethan Remez-Cott—last seen at Open Fist as Rick Taylor in Bat Boy: The Musical—stars as 17-year-old Karl Rossmann, who is banished from Germany after a family scandal and sent to America. Once there, Karl faces a series of surreal and bewildering encounters that turn his world upside-down. While Kafka’s text can be read as an allegory of modern alienation, the play is infused with humor and quick wit, bringing to life the strange optimism and absurdity of Karl’s journey.
The ensemble cast includes Tambrie Allsup, Matthew Goodrich, Marc Jablon, Kelsey Kusinitz, Debba Rofheart, Chima Rok, Jade Santana, Jack David Sharpe, Grace Soens, and Jeremy Thompson.
The production features a soundscape by seven-time Academy Award–winning sound designer Gary Rydstrom (Jurassic Park, Titanic, Saving Private Ryan) and animation sequences by John R. Dilworth, creator of Courage the Cowardly Dog.
Performances continue through November 22 at Open Fist Theatre Company. For tickets and more information, visit openfist.org.
Photo Credit: Keats Elliott
?Amerika or, The Man Who Disappeared? at Open Fist Theatre Company
Jack Sharpe, Tambrie Allsup, Chima Rok, Matthew Goodrich, Jade Santana, Marc Jablon
Ethan Remez-Cott and Jeremy Thompson
Chima Rok, Marc Jablon, Matthew Goodrich, Jade Santana and Jeremy Thompson
Marc Jablon, Matthew Goodrich, Ethan Remez-Cott, Jack Sharpe and Jade Santana
Ethan Remez-Cott and Jade Santana
Marc Jablon, Jeremy Thompson, Jack Sharpe and Ethan Remez-Cott
Jack Sharpe, Tambrie Allsup, Ethan Remez-Cott and Jeremy Thompson
Tambrie Allsup and Ensemble
Kelsey Kusinitz, Matthew Goodrich, Tambrie Allsup and Ethan Remez-Cott
Ethan Remez-Cott and Tambrie Allsup
Ethan Remez-Cott
Chima Rock and Ethan Remez-Cott
Matthew Goodrich, Ethan ck Photo by Keats Elliott
The Ensemble
Jade Santana, Debba Rofheart and Ethan Remez-Cott
Ethan Remez-Cott, Debba Rofheart and Grace Soens
Tambrie Allsup, Ethan Remez-Cott, Chima Rok and Jack Sharpe
Ethan Remez-Cott and Grace Soens
Marc Jablon, Jeremy Thompson, Ethan Remez-Cott and Debba Rofheart
Ethan Remez-Cott and Jade Santana
Ethan Remez-Cott, Jade Santana and Jeremy Thompson
Ethan Remez-Cott and Chima Rok
Matthew Goodrich and Ethan Remez-Cott
Jeremy Thompson, Jack Sharpe, Ethan Remez-Cott and Marc Jablon
Tambrie Allsup and Grace Soens
Ethan Remez-Cott and Kelsey Kusinitz
