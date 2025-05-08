Photos: A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opens This Weekend At A Noise Within

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Step into 1960s Dublin, where an amateur theater group and its passionate leader attempt to bring Oscar Wilde’s Salome to life against all odds. “A Man of No Importance,” Check out the photos, below.

The evocative, intimate musical gem with music by composer Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by the late, great Terrence McNally, opens Saturday at A Noise Within in a production directed by ANW co-artistic director Julia Rodriguez-Elliott.

Unassuming bus conductor Alfie Byrne has two joys in life: the poetry of Oscar Wilde and staging amateur productions with his local theater troupe, the St. Imelda Players. But when he opts to stage a production of Salome, this man of seemingly no importance must confront religious objections while facing the forces of bigotry and shame over a love “that dare not speak its name.” Inspired by a 1994 film starring Albert Finney, “A Man of No Importance” beautifully combines the depth of drama with the lyricism and comedy of musical theater.

The cast includes Bryce Brock, LeShay Tomlinson Boyce, CJ Eldred, Neill Fleming, Analisa Idalia, Emily Kosloski, Howard Leder, Amber Liekhus, Kasey Mahaffy, Ed F. Martin, David Nevell, Juliana Sloan and Jack Zubieta. A live, five-piece orchestra led by music director Rod Bagheri lends a bit of blas áitiúil (Irish flavor).

Performances continue through June 1. More information at anoisewithin.org.

Photo Credit: Craig Schwartz





Kasey Mahaffy and Ensemble

Comments