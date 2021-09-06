Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return

With (mostly)musicals' next show, CLOTHES LINES, just around the corner on September 15th, let's look back at their sold out return to the stage on Wednesday, July 7th, HAPPY RETURNS! It was the first show in front of a LIVE audience on the Vitello's stage after 16 dark months, so of course it sold out in advance. Producer amy francis schott said, "We could not be more thrilled and honored to have been invited to be the first show back at our favorite venue after so many months!"

Alongside award-winning music director Gregory Nabours, HAPPY RETURNS featured performances from singers you know and love including Broadway's Sharon McNight (Tony nominee, STARMITES, two lifetime achievement awards), Michael-Leon Wooley (LITTLE SHOP, film: DREAMGIRLS, tv: "AJ and the Queen"), Jason Michael Snow (BOOK OF MORMON, tv: "Black Monday"), Jeffrey Polk (FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE), and Tiana Okoye (THE CHER SHOW); plus LA favorites Amanda Kruger (Rockwell Musical Parodies), Alli Miller (Cherry Poppins), Domonique Paton (FROZEN Live at the Hyperion), Matt Valle (SKULLDUGGERY), Natalia Vivino (national tour:WICKED), Randy Guiaya (East/West Players: NEXT TO NORMAL), and Victor E. Chan (La Jolla: FLY, MISS YOU LIKE HELL). A great time was had by all - it was hard to tell who was was having more fun - the audience or the performers!

Scroll down for photos from that memorable night, and get your tickets now for CLOTHES LINES on 9.15.21 - they are $20/general admission and $30/VIP and available at www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com or www.tinyurl.com/mmLA-clothes. Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm with an open mic afterparty immediately following.

Show photos by amy francis schott and Justin Michael Wilcox, audience photos by Justin Michael Wilcox.