Photos: A Labor Day Look Back At (mostly)musicals Sold Out Return
The event took place at Feinstein's at Vitello's.
With (mostly)musicals' next show, CLOTHES LINES, just around the corner on September 15th, let's look back at their sold out return to the stage on Wednesday, July 7th, HAPPY RETURNS! It was the first show in front of a LIVE audience on the Vitello's stage after 16 dark months, so of course it sold out in advance. Producer amy francis schott said, "We could not be more thrilled and honored to have been invited to be the first show back at our favorite venue after so many months!"
Alongside award-winning music director Gregory Nabours, HAPPY RETURNS featured performances from singers you know and love including Broadway's Sharon McNight (Tony nominee, STARMITES, two lifetime achievement awards), Michael-Leon Wooley (LITTLE SHOP, film: DREAMGIRLS, tv: "AJ and the Queen"), Jason Michael Snow (BOOK OF MORMON, tv: "Black Monday"), Jeffrey Polk (FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE), and Tiana Okoye (THE CHER SHOW); plus LA favorites Amanda Kruger (Rockwell Musical Parodies), Alli Miller (Cherry Poppins), Domonique Paton (FROZEN Live at the Hyperion), Matt Valle (SKULLDUGGERY), Natalia Vivino (national tour:WICKED), Randy Guiaya (East/West Players: NEXT TO NORMAL), and Victor E. Chan (La Jolla: FLY, MISS YOU LIKE HELL). A great time was had by all - it was hard to tell who was was having more fun - the audience or the performers!
Scroll down for photos from that memorable night, and get your tickets now for CLOTHES LINES on 9.15.21 - they are $20/general admission and $30/VIP and available at www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com or www.tinyurl.com/mmLA-clothes. Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm with an open mic afterparty immediately following.
Show photos by amy francis schott and Justin Michael Wilcox, audience photos by Justin Michael Wilcox.
the mmLA company sings the final number The Best of Times Is Now (JMW)
Sharon McNight (JMW)
Gregory Nabours and Michael-Leon Wooley (afs)
Michael-Leon Wooley (JMW)
Jason Michael Snow and Gregory Nabours (afs)
Gregory Nabours and Jason Michael Snow (JMW)
Gregory Nabours, Domonique Paton, and Victor E. Chan (afs)
Domonique Paton and Victor E. Chan (JMW)
Randy Guiaya, Alli Miller, Matt Valle, and Jeffrey Polk start the finale (JMW)
Jeffrey Polk (JMW)
in the house: producer amy francis schott with A Little New Music co-producers Christopher Maikish and Kila Packett
friends of the show including Garrett Clayton, Katie Self, Bianca Giselle, Ryan Wagner, and E.K. Dagenfield celebrate the return of live music at Vitello''s
mmLA alums Erica Hanrahan and Will Collyer celebrate with MISCAST producer Mandy Kaplan Klavens
mmLA alum Ben Boquist with Brian Graden
performer Natalia Vivino with Jared Svoboda
performer Victor E. Chan with alums Justin Anthony Long and Jonny Lee Jr.
Bianca Giselle, Daisy Eagan, and Garrett Clayton celebrate with performer Alli Miller
Gregory Nabours and Alli Miller (afs)
Gregory Nabours and Jason Michael Snow kick things off (afs)
Jason Michael Snow (JMW)
Natalia Vivino (afs)
Matt Valle (JMW)
Amanda Kruger (afs)
Amanda Kruger (JMW)
Randy Guiaya (afs)
Randy Guiaya (JMW)
the (mostly)musicals HAPPY RETURNS company (photo: Eric Cornwell) front: Randy Guiaya, Matt Valle, Domonique Paton, Natalia Vivino back: Alli Miller, Jason Michael Snow, Gregory Nabours, Jeffrey Po
Alli Miller (JMW)
Gregory Nabours and Domonique Paton (afs)
Domonique Paton (JMW)
Gregory Nabours and Victor E. Chan (afs)
Victor E. Chan (JMW)
Tiana Okoye (afs)
Tiana Okoye (JMW)