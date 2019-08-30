Photo Flash: Valerie Perri and Jack & Benny Lipson Present ALL IN THE FAMILY At the Rubicon Theatre

Celebrated singer/actress Valerie Perri and her twin sons composer/singer/multi-instrumentalists Jack and Benny Lipson are set to bring their unique musical show All in the Family, directed by Barbara Epstein, to the Rubicon Theatre in Ventura for two performances only on Saturday, August 24 at 8pm and Sunday, August 25 at 2pm, it was announced today. In this special, personal evening of music, the family trio interprets selections from the playlist of their unconventional artistic home, spanning Broadway classics, 60s pop hits, and original compositions. Videos, photos, and amusing anecdotes from their lives on and offstage make for a colorful evening, showcasing three voices that blend with an ease only families can achieve.

Valerie Perri was one of the four original actresses chosen by the legendary Broadway producer-director Harold Prince to star as Eva Peron in Evita. She has played leading roles in Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Hello, Dolly!, The World Goes 'Round, Sunset Boulevard, Ragtime, and many more. She has performed in concert halls worldwide from Disney Hall to Carnegie Hall to the London Palladium.

Jack and Benny Lipson have appeared onstage with such luminaries as Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Idina Menzel, Michael Arden, Wynton Marsalis, Ben Folds, Herbie Hancock, and Barry Manilow. After years of studying, performing, and writing a wide range of music separately, Jack and Benny united to birth the award-winning project jackbenny and have now played their "sensational, clever, and astute" original songs from coast to coast. The Lipsons are developing Brainstorm, a three-character song cycle of their material.



All in the Family is part of the Janet and Mark L. Goldenson Broadway Concert Series. Ticket prices range from $35-$55 and are available online at www.rubicontheatre.org or by phone at (805) 667-2900. The Rubicon Theatre is located at 1006 East Main Street in Ventura, 93001.





