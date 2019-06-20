Photo Flash: VIXEN DEVILLE REVEALED Returns To Los Angeles!

Jun. 20, 2019  

Following its award-winning sell-out run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2018 and the Tucson Fringe Festival in 2019, "Vixen DeVille Revealed" is now returning to Los Angeles for three dates only!

Burlesque, Circus, Magic, Comedy ... and a few home truths. British actress, Cat LaCohie reveals the truth behind her multi-talented Burlesque persona, 'Vixen DeVille", inviting you on the journey to discover YOUR own inner Vixen.

Embrace the freedom to express yourself, BE yourself, CELEBRATE yourself, the GOOD, the BAD and THE WOBBLY!!

General Admission Tickets: $25 from https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vixen-deville-revealed-at-the-whitefire-theatre-tickets-61905589284

Vixen DeVille Revealed!

Vixen DeVille Revealed!

Vixen DeVille Revealed!

Vixen DeVille Revealed!

Vixen DeVille Revealed!

Vixen DeVille Revealed!



