26th Annual Beverly Hills Film Festival Returns This April

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The 26th annual Beverly Hills Film Festival will return from April 12 through April 19, 2026, featuring a record 450 films representing more than 65 countries. The festival continues to expand its international reach, presenting a lineup of narrative features, documentaries, shorts, animation, and experimental works.

The festival will open with its annual celebration at The Beverly Hilton, followed by a week of screenings, panels, and networking events throughout Beverly Hills. Screenings will take place at TCL Chinese Theatres, with additional programming and outdoor events scheduled across the city. The festival will conclude with its Awards Gala honoring filmmakers for outstanding achievement.

Festival Highlights

SOCK IT TO ME: THE LEGEND OF George Schlatter — directed by Chris Coronado; featuring Tom Hanks, Billy Crystal, Goldie Hawn, Martin Short, Lily Tomlin, and Michael Douglas.

BORIS IS DEAD — directed by James Cullen Bressack; starring Dane Cook, Cam Gigandet, Jesse Metcalfe, James Duval, Steven Bauer, and Martin and Jesse Kove.

EDDIE COCHRAN: DON’T FORGET ME — directed by Kristy Bell; featuring Kiefer Sutherland, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Roger Daltrey, Billy Idol, John Waters, Linda Perry, Sting, and Yungblud.

THE HIGHEST STAKES — directed by Tony Dean Smith; starring Seth Green, Kevin Dillon, Charlie Weber, and Dylan Walsh.

CRYSTAL CROSS — directed by Richie James Follin; starring Rubyrose Hill, Missi Pyle, Samantha Robinson, and Lukas Haas.

ELVIS, ROCKY, & ME: THE Carol Connors STORY — directed by Alex Rotaru; featuring Carol Connors, Barbi Benton, Mike Tyson, Dionne Warwick, and Diane Warren.

BONDING — directed by Victoria Trofimenko; starring Jefferson White, Gloria Reuben, Tate Donovan, and Alexandra Doke.

Festival programming will include premieres, filmmaker Q&As, panel discussions, and industry events designed to connect filmmakers and audiences.

“Each year, the Beverly Hills Film Festival brings together some of the brightest filmmakers working today and showcases extraordinary examples of filmmaking from around the world,” said Nino Simone, President and Founder of the festival.

The festival is presented in partnership with The Beverly Hilton, Love Beverly Hills, Ovation Hollywood, TCL Chinese Theatres, and additional sponsors supporting the event’s programming and hospitality.