Photo Flash: Troubadour Theater Company Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROLE KING

TROUBADOUR THEATER COMPANY continues its 25th Silver anniversary season (bringing Los Angeles audiences a quarter century of mayhem!), with their 18th annual holiday offering, A CHRISTMAS CAROLE KING, with musical direction by Derrick Finely choreography by Matt Walker, Suzanne Jolie Narbonne and Luis "L.T." Martinez, and adapted & directed by Matt Walker.

A CHRISTMAS CAROLE KING will preview on Saturday, December 7 at 4pm & 8pm; Sunday, December 8 at 4pm; Thursday, December 12 at 8pm; and will open on Friday, December 13 at 8pm and perform through Sunday, December 22 at 4pm at the El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood.

For their 18th annual holiday offering, The Troubies have combined the soulful sounds of songstress Carole King with one of the most enduring stories of our time - Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" - and the result is SO FAR AWAY from what you'd expect! Will Ebenezer Scrooge wake up ONE FINE DAY feeling like a NATURAL WOMAN and finally BELIEVE IN HUMANITY? Will he break his CHAINS and be shown what's truly BEAUTIFUL, and discover he has a CORAZON before IT'S TOO LATE, BABY? Will Tiny Tim go UP ON THE ROOF and ask, WILL YOU STILL LOVE ME TOMORROW?

This December do the LOCOMOTION, (or the NoHo Metro) to the El Portal Theatre for many happy tidings of comfort and joy. Prepare for the rockin' sounds of the Troubadorchestra to make you FEEL THE EARTH MOVE UNDER YOUR FEET! Experience the Holi-daze like never before, because, this magical season, YOU'VE GOT A FRIEND in the Troubies!

Photo Credit: Ed Krieger





