Photo Flash: The Lakewood Playhouse Presents PIPPI LONGSTOCKING

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to present its 7th Annual "Special" Joint Presentation with its very own Lakewood Institute of Theatre - "Pippi Longstocking" for 8 Shows Only! The famous story by Astrid Lindgren is adapted for the stage for an amazing adventure for the entire family!! The Show will run from October 24th through the November 3rd and be performed on Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm! There will also be a Special "Pay What You Can" Performance on Wednesday, October 23rd at 7:00pm

Ticket Prices are just $15.00 Each! The show is directed by The Lakewood Institute of Theatre's Education Director, Deborah L. Armstrong. This Production marks a true collaboration between the Lakewood Playhouse's Mainstage and its Education Department as it brings all the production elements of a Main Stage show and combines them with the even bigger sense of wonder and adventure brought by its youth and educators!

The show has a Huge Cast with Over 20 Actors of All Ages from Seven Years Old and Up! It includes performances by our Youth Actors - Julianna Guzman (Annika), Nigel Kelly (Tommy), Makenna Kelpman (Pippi), Mia Uhl (Thunder / Sailor), Judah Sawyer (Bloom/ Sailor), Audrey LaRoy (Angel Mama / Townspeople), Gunnar Ray (Klang / Townspeople), Thayden Boom (Larsson / Townspeople), Chailia Wednland (School Children), Howie Howard (School Children), Juliana Heckard (School Children), Norah Gawryczik (School Children) and Selayna Rudolph (School Children) as well as our Adult Actors - JP Plinka (Carnival Manager / Sailor), James D Lett (Strongman / Sailor), Tad Isaac (Teacher / Townspeople), Matt Kelly (Captain Longstocking), Katie Howard (Mrs. Settergren / Townspeople), Libby Catalinich (Mrs. Prysselius / Townspeople) and Tuppence Cooney (Mrs. Granberg / Townspeople).

Photo Credit: Tim Johnston

Tad Isaac And Cast

Makenna Kelpman

Nigel Kelly (tommy), Makenna Kelpman (pippi) And Juilianna Guzman (annika)

Libby Catalinich (mrs. Prysselius) And Makenna Kelpman (pippi)

Makenna Kelpman (pippi) And James D Lett (strongman)

Nigel Kelly (tommy), Makenna Kelpman (pippi), Juilianna Guzman (annika) The Members Of The Ensemble

Tad Isaac (teacher) And The Ensemble Cast

Mia Uhl (thunder) And Judah Sawyer (bloom)

Makenna Kelpman (pippi) And Tad Isaac (teacher)

Makenna Kelpman

The Ensemble Cast From The Lakewood Playhouse Production Of Pippi Longstocking





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You