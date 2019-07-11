Photo Flash: The Kilroys THE LIST 2019 Launch Party In L.A.

Jul. 11, 2019  

On Thursday, June 27th The Kilroys celebrated the drop of THE LIST 2019 at Here & Now in Los Angeles. The event celebrated the 13 founding members of the organization and the 33 plays featured on THE LIST 2019.

THE KILROYS are a gang of playwrights, directors and producers in LA and NYC who are done talking about gender parity and are taking action. They mobilize others in their field and leverage their own power to support one another. They are Jaclyn Backhaus, Hilary Bettis, Jennifer Chambers, Claudia de Vasco, Emma Goidel, Christina Ham, Jessica Hanna, Monet Hurst-Mendoza, Obehi Janice, Hansol Jung, Chelsea Marcantel, Caroline V. McGraw, Bianca Sams, and Gina Young. www.thekilroys.org.

Photo Credit: Lex Ryan

Jennifer Chambers, Claudia DeVasco, Chelsea Marcantel, Annah Feinberg, Kelly Miller, Sarah Gubbins, Christina Ham, Obehi Janice, Bianca Sa

Claudia DeVasco, Chelsea Marcantel and Krista Knight

Claudia de Vasco, Obehi Janice, and Krista Knight

Bianca Sams

Sarah Gubbins and Annah Feinberg

Sarah Gubbins and Bekah Brunstetter

Obehi Janice

Christina Ham, Jennifer Chambers and Obehi Janice

Playwrights featured on The List 2019!

Bianca Sams

Jer Adrienne Lelliot, Claudia DeVasco, and Obehi Janice

Connor Kelly-Eiding and Alana Dietze



