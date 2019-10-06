Photo Flash: The Jazzy Cast Of MostlyNEWmusicals: Kevin Ray In Rehearsal

Feinstein's at Vitello's newest monthly series, mostlyNEWmusicals, continues Monday, 10.7.19 with selections from 2 musicals by acclaimed composer and recording artist Kevin Ray. The cast features Broadway's Rhett George (MEMPHIS, WICKED, SWEET CHARITY) along with Tommy Hobson ("Fresh Beat Band," Ovation Award winner: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at La Mirada), Laura Dickinson ("Phineas and Ferb," 4x Grammy® winner, 3x Emmy® winner), Eric B. Anthony (B'way: THE LION KING, Skylight Theatre: BRONCO BILLY), Gabriela Carrillo (PRINCE OF EGYPT at Tuacahn, AMERICAN MARIACHI at South Coast Rep), Marisa Matthews (EVITA at San Diego Rep, upcoming ROCK OF AGES in Hollywood), Elysa Gomez (Las Vegas: ROCK OF AGES, world premiere: CONGA), Miatta Lebile (CBS Diversity Showcase), Kelley Dorney (NICE WORK at Musical Theater West, GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE at 3D and Tuacahn), and Bella Hicks (national tour: BEEHIVE, AMERICAN IDOT at La Mirada) and Justin Luciano (WEST SIDE STORY at VA Rep).

Scroll down to see photos of the cast in rehearsal!

In the award-winning CENTRAL AVENUE BREAKDOWN, it's 1940s Los Angeles and the hottest place to be seen is Central Avenue, in the shadow of Hollywood where hot swing blows all night long. Brothers Bill and Jim Marcel are sax players struggling to carve out their own legacies, but can they overcome a destructive rivalry before it's too late?

NOTES FROM JUAREZ was inspired by the escalating immigration debate and border politics in Texas. It is loosely based on a spate of mysterious murders of female workers in the Maquiladora zone in Cuidad Juarez, and its themes and issues are timelier than ever.

CENTRAL AVENUE BREAKDOWN (music and lyrics by Kevin Ray; book by Kevin Ray, Andrea Lepcio and Dominic Taylor, additional story by Suellen Vance) won six major awards at the New York Musical Festival including Excellence in Music and Excellence in Orchestrations (Justin Hornbeck). Writer Kevin Ray notes that: "CENTRAL AVENUE BREAKDOWN was first performed as a staged reading at the Cinegrill in Los Angeles. It has gone through many incarnations and collaborators since. This presentation will feature several songs never heard in Los Angeles. It is a pleasure to bring this show's music back to the city that inspired its story."

Kevin Ray is a songwriter, singer, and piano player from Los Angeles, now residing in New York City and Berlin. He has recorded seven solo albums. Kevin's songs have been performed on television, in theaters and federal courtrooms. His unique style of piano-based pop-rock mixes elements of theater, jazz, and soul music. His songs are personal and literate, and range from intensely emotional, to humorous, to political. For more information on Kevin's music, check him out at KevinRay.net!

Feinstein's Presents mostlyNEWmusicals is a new monthly series featuring a variety of exciting new musical theatre in concert in the heart of Studio City. Each edition will focus on the work of a single writer or writing team - or present a new musical in concert! Next up: Brett Ryback's JOE SCHMOE SAVES THE WORLD on Monday, November 4th! mostlyNEWmusicals is curated and co-produced by amy francis schott, producer of the popular, long-running themed cabaret series (mostly)musicals.

Tickets are $25/general admission and $35/VIP and available at www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 8pm.

Feinstein's at Vitello's is located on the upper level of Vitello's Restaurant at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Valet and street parking are available.

A minimum of $20.00 is required per person while inside the showroom. Dining in the restaurant or any of our bars does not apply to the showroom minimum. Valet parking available with validation for $6. Guests requiring accessible seating should book directly by calling 818-769-0905. Parties of 7 or more must be booked directly with the venue by calling 818-769-0905.

Photo Credit: Amy Francis Schott





