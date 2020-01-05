Photo Flash: The Group Rep Gives Back To Children In Need at Annual Kids Holiday Party

It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially for the Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre, which for 40 years has provided holiday cheer for children-in-need.



In the beginning, a merry band of eleven actors, directors, writers and producers, with Santa in tow, would visit various group foster homes, play games with the kids, put on a show, and bring a gift for each child. The event has grown over the years, as the holiday tradition continued and the need grew, the Group Rep moved the Kids Holiday Party to their theatre. Today, many company members serve as volunteers and performers.



The theatre was decked out for the holiday festivities. This year's guests were entertained with a magician, songs and raps, Avenue Q puppeteers, Abbott and Costello performers, a hip hop dance group plus lunch and sweets served up by the GRT company members. Executive Director Bert Emmett and GRT company friend Shelley Herman served as MCs. The entertainment included pianist/vocalist J.D. Mata and Hisato Masumyama.



The grand finale included the arrival of Santa (Alan Friedenthal) with a gift selected for each young guest.



The party would not have been possible without contributions from GRT members' family and friends, with additional support from the Rotary Club of North Hollywood and Mattel,

who made the Group Rep Holiday Kids Party their charity for toy donations.

Longtime member and past Board President Janet Wood has chaired the Holiday Kids Party for 20 years, organized and produced this year's event. Company members decorated the theater from top to bottom, and hosted the event; committee members Liza Standish and Stephanie Colet contacted the houses, and shopped and wrapped the 90+ gifts.



Janet Wood explained, "For many of these children, this is their first experience of live theater. These children live in foster care facilities (not individual foster care homes). The groups of children's charities change each year; most are foster group homes, but in years past, it has also included a group of children battling cancer. This year's guest organizations included group homes Ettie Lee Youth and Family Services, Hathaway-Sycamores Youth and Family Services, Hillsides Group Homes, Trinity Child and Family Services, and Vista Del Mar Child and Family Services.



Janet Wood remarked, "As 2019 comes to an end, the company members of the Group Rep hope that they have made the holiday better for some children in need. Hosting the party, makes the holidays better for the members of the Group Rep. All in all, it was a terrific, heartwarming day!"





