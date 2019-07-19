Photo Flash: TV/Film Icon Dee Wallace, Hosts Launch of EAT, PRAY, #FML

It was a proud mother, Dee Wallace (ET: The Extra Terrestrial/CUJO/Critters, etc), that smiled joyously while mingling with celebrated friends and colleagues from stage and screen for the release party of her critically acclaimed actress and director and daughter, Gabrielle Stone's (Speak No Evil/It Happened Again Lat Night/After Emma), controversial new book, EAT, PRAY, #FML - A True Story of Love, Heartbreak, and Soul Searching (Available on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Eat-Pray-FML-Gabrielle-Stone/dp/1733963707)



GEOFFREY MARK (Emmy winner, Grammy Nominee and Best Selling Author): "What a triple treat: the most interesting party of the year to celebrate the stunningly beautiful Gabrielle Stone and the release of her must-buy book Eat, Pray, #FML!"



ILENE GRAFF (Mr Belvedere): "Gabriel Stone has written an impressive book detailing her immense heartbreak and path back to sanity. Last night's party...and what a party!... was a true celebration of what she's accomplished, as her friends and family came together for this special young woman. Wishing Gabriel nothing but success and happiness from now on."



ALISON ARNGRIM (Little House on the Prairie): "I loved "Eat, Pray, #FML" and Gabrielle is just a hilarious ball of energy! With the successful launch of this book, the amazing Gabrielle Stone has most definitely "un fucked" her life now!"



KEVIN SPIRTAS (Emmy winner for After Forever): "Not only did I get to take a fun selfie with the star of the night, Gabriel Stone and (one of my dearests pals) her mom, Dee Wallace... But I also purchased Gabriel's fabulous new book before leaving the party and started reading it as soon as I got home... And loving every page!!! Congratulations Gabriel on you new brave, beautiful, and touching triumph "Eat, Pray, #FML".



KATE LINDER (Y&R): "I was thrilled to be able to help Gabriel celebrate the release of her new book, EAT, PRAY, #FML. She is extremely talented and I am so happy for her."



TRACY WEISERT (Life in Pieces/The Neighbors): "Gabrielle Stone's book release kickoff last night was a blast! She and her Mom Dee Wallace Stone were gracious hostesses and I met many delightful people. I already stated reading her engaging book! Many thanks for including me."



CAROLYN HENNESY (GH/Truce Blood/Cougar Town) "Gabrielle Stone has written what should be mandatory reading for all women searching for meaning and self-worth. As the daughter of Dee Wallace Stone, herself a spiritual force-of-nature, we should expect nothing less."



ELAINE BALLACE (The Rich & the Ruthless/The Miss Adventures of Camp Elaine): "Gabrielle Stone, on the "COVER" appears to have the perfect life...gorgeous, brilliant, and a great career...inside she too struggles with turmoil! Fortunately, her brilliance WINS out and she has the "COURAGE" to make the necessary changes to IMPROVE her life! "BE COURAGEOUS!"



Award Winning Actress and Director, Gabrielle Stone, is the daughter of an entertainment legacy couple -- Dee Wallace (over 200 movie credits including The Howling/GH/Just Add Magic, etc) and Christopher Stone (Dallas/Bionic Woman/The New Lassie).



Hollywood relationships are historically rife with obstacles and horror stories. However, even Hollywood writers would be hard pressed to concoct a more dramatic story, than the true life experiences that Ms Stone has gone through recently, and now offers in a book designed to help others avoid potential pitfalls of love in EAT, PRAY, #FML



Proving that truth is stranger than fiction, a year and a half into Ms Stone marriage, she found out that her still newly wed husband, had been having an affair with a nineteen-year-old for six months. She filed for divorce and left. Two weeks later she met a man, and they fell madly in love. It was a fairy-tale romance for a month and a half, and he convinced her to join him on a romantic month-long vacation in Italy. Forty-eight hours before they were supposed to get on a plane, he told her that he needed to go by himself. Gabrielle was devastated. So, she had a decision to make. She could either stay home and be heartbroken, or go travel Europe for a month by herself. Gabrielle came to the conclusion that staying at home heartbroken was not an option.



So, what does a woman do when her life has fallen apart and her heart has been ripped out and stepped on twice in two months? She goes on a wild adventure, makes some bad decisions, and does a s**t load of soul searching. But, most importantly? She finds out how to love...herself. And, if you're Gabriel Stone, you write about it.

