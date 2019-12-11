Photo Flash: New Piano Bar Launches in Pasadena

A new piano bar and open mic show has launched in Old Pasadena and music lovers and singers are welcome to join the fun, meet new people, have a drink, a bite to eat, sing a few songs and have a few laughs.

The vision of Trip Kennedy, the Show Off Show features pianist Greg Glienna and drummer Roger Aldi accompanying vocalists every Monday night at The Canyon at The Rose, 245 E. Green Street, Old Pasadena from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. There's no cover charge and no minimum purchase required. Parking is available at the Paseo or in surrounding lots and on the streets.

"I'm over-the-moon to see this dream of making music in Pasadena become a reality," said Kennedy. "Every Monday night, anyone who loves music is welcome to join us at the piano bar to sing a standard, show tune, blues, jazz, pop song, really whatever they're inspired to belt out, or join in the sing-a-longs."

Kennedy invites special guests to perform in addition to individual singers. Participants are urged to have sheet music in their key with chords to provide to the pianist. However, if singers don't have sheet music, they're welcome to select a favorite tune from one of the many fake books on hand.

Attendees enjoy happy hour prices, a terrific grill menu, comfortable seating in a beautiful room with a gorgeous baby grand piano creating music performed by some of LA's finest talent.

"Piano bars are magical places where a Broadway leading lady shares the mic with someone who is just starting out and everybody gets to shine," said Kennedy. "We've created a very warm, welcoming community and I'm thrilled about the enthusiastic crowds we've attracted so far."

The open mic is a big part of the evening but so are the sing-a-longs. Large-print lyric sheets in notebooks are provided at each table so everyone can join in the fun because, as Kennedy believes, "there's nothing better than a bar full of people singing!"

"It's a great venue for local and visiting singers and musicians to swing by for a set and promote their shows," said Kennedy. "Pasadena is such a vibrant destination with so many new businesses and entertainment, it's exciting to be part of it."

"Our hope is to grow and continue to build community through cabaret," he said.

For more information, contact Trip Kennedy at Brooklynboyinla@gmail.com or 323-345-3219.

Photo Credit: Juan Posada



Laura Hansen Clark

Henry Ruiz

Trip Kennedy

Teri Bond

Tommy Tucker

Trip Kennedy adn Guest

Jackie Gibson

Rob Stirbl

Craig Eckhardt

Bill Wheeler

Gary Mortimer

Jody Jaress

Raffi Mauro





