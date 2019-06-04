Photo Flash: Nerds Take On The Bullies In THE BULLY PROBLEM

This Thursday, June 6th, The Bully Problem will begin previews at the The Broadwater - Main Stage. Brilliant nerds take on a slew of bullies with the help of a mostly-functional android in this award-winning musical from Michael Shapiro.

Winner of the New Musical Inc.'s 2018 Search for New Musicals and one of the two musicals accepted into the 2018 ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop, The Bully Problem is an all-ages musical about bullying, standing up for yourself...and robots.

The Bully Problem will soon open as part of The Hollywood Fringe Festival, with shows from June 6-29, 2019. Shapiro, who also composes scores for film, television, video games and the concert hall, has previously written Super Sidekick: The Musical (also featured in FringeNYC) and A Feast of Snacks for the Hollywood Fringe. The Bully Problem is helmed by Joanna Syiek (Indy Award Winner - Direction American Idiot, Broadway World Nomination - Best Direction, The Pokémusical) with musical direction by Jennifer Lin (Stage Raw Nomination - Best Music Direction Priscilla Queen of the Desert). The show is being produced in conjunction with New Musicals Inc., which helped Shapiro develop the show.

Featuring an upbeat new musical theatre score, The Bully Problem is a show suitable for both grownups and young audience members alike. (But not bullies.)

For tickets and information, visit: http://thebullyproblem.com/

All photography by Kyle Ormiston.



Cast of The Bully Problem: (L to R: Tianna Cohen, Malissa Marlow, Hallie Mayer, Andrew Landecker, James Everts, Josh Hillinger, Socks Whitmore, Allie Costa, Jayna Sweet, Clint Blakely, Frankie Zablika



James Everts (Kevin) and Socks Whitmore (Charley), Josh Hillinger (Gordo), Frankie Zablika (Butch)



Allie Costa (Margaret) and James Everts (Kevin)



Josh Hillinger (Gordo), Jordan Mitchell-Love (Oscar) and James Everts (Kevin)



Jayna Sweet (Ada) and Clint Blakely (Bertrand)



Tianna Cohen (Charlotte)



Malissa Marlow (Elizabeth)



Hallie Mayer (Katy)



Hallie Mayer (Katy) and Andrew Landecker (Chester)



Jordan Mitchell-Love (Oscar)



Jordan Mitchell-Love (Oscar) and James Everts (Kevin)



Josh Hillinger (Gordo)



James Everts (Kevin)



Socks Whitmore (Charley), Josh Hillinger (Gordo), and Frankie Zablika (Butch)



Frankie Zablika (Butch)



Socks Whitmore (Charley), Josh Hillinger (Gordo), Malissa Marlow (Fetterman) and Frankie Zablika (Butch)



James Everts (Kevin)



Cast of The Bully Problem



Cast of The Bully Problem



The Bully Problem www.thebullyproblem.com





