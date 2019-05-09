Photo Flash: Inside The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles Luncheon

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles (BBBSLA) hosted its annual "Accessories for Success" Scholarship Luncheon on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills. The afternoon fundraiser honored Mike Daly, Producer-Songwriter and Executive Director of A&R and Music Publishing at Disney Music Group, and Trisha Cardoso, The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation President and Chief Giving Officer, with the "Excellence in Mentoring Award".

Board Member and Big Sister Kim Baldonado was the master of ceremonies, and introduced Ava Cardoso Smith's performance (rendition?) of "Overjoyed" by Stevie Wonder, and musician Bobi Andono's performance his rendition of "All of Me" by John Legend. BBBSLA Board President Brock Moseley recognized several outstanding students who received scholarships to Loyola Marymount University on stage. A raffle of five $200 gift cards presented by Nordstrom Rack wrapped up the luncheon.

A highlight of the afternoon included the annual fashion show hosted by Kim Baldonado and stylist Kalee Hewlett, featuring Big Brothers and Sisters ("Bigs") with their Little Brothers and Sisters ("Littles") wearing "outfits for success" down the catwalk. Prior to the luncheon, the matches spent the day together selecting outfits and accessories from the Nordstrom Rack FIGat7th store to prepare for this show.

Geevy S.K. Thomas, President of Nordstrom Rack, spoke about the national partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters, stating that "every little moment with a caring adult can help build a kid's potential to do big things." From now through May 13, 2019, shoppers at Nordstrom Rack stores across the nation can buy a Sponsor-A-Moment tag and make contributions at the register, and 100% of the proceeds will support matching kids with adult mentors, in addition to supporting a mentorship moment that a Big and Little can share - including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

Stephen Galloway, Executive Editor of the Hollywood Reporter, presented the "Excellence in Mentoring Award" to Trisha Cardoso, the President and Chief Giving Officer at The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation (TCLFF). Cardoso is the co-architect of the foundation's Big Bang Theory Scholarship Endowment at UCLA. Prior to her position at TCLFF, Cardoso held the top communications post at SHOWTIME, where she spearheaded the launches of the Twin Peaks revival, Homeland, Billions, Ray Donovan and The Affair, among others. She had also led award campaigns that drove Emmy and Golden Globe wins in the drama series category for Homeland in 2012. Cardoso has an extensive record in philanthropy and serves on multiple boards, including Young Eisner Scholars and UNICEF. In November 2016, she received the Lenny Somberg Award from the Saban Community Clinic for her 20 years of volunteer service.



Cal Fussman presented the "Excellence in Mentoring Award" to Mike Daly, the Executive Director of A&R and Music Publishing at the Disney Music Group, which covers Hollywood Records, Buena Vista Records, Walt Disney Records and Disney Music Publishing. Daly is celebrating his ninth match anniversary with his Little Brother Jonathan at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles. As a BBBSLA Board Member, Mike Daly helps create opportunities for the 1700+ children the organization serves throughout Los Angeles. He also serves as a mentor for the Techstars Music Accelerator Program. Daly is an accomplished producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He has worked with artists such as Jason Mraz, Lana Del Rey, Imagine Dragons, and Young the Giant. Daly has spoken as a panelist at the South by Southwest Festival and has appeared on numerous television programs including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Good Morning America, and Regis and Kelly, and also performed at Austin City Limits.



Big Sister of the Year, BBBSLA Board Member, and event Emcee Kim Baldonado and her Little Sister Emily with BBBSLA President and CEO Olivia Diaz-Lapham.

Little Brother Xander and his Big Brother Joel Freeman (BeachBody)

Little Sister Desiree and Big Sister Jenah Doucette (ANTM)

Nina Yankovic and her mom Suzanne Yankovic with Trisha Cardoso and her daughter Ava Cardoso-Smith

Musicial Bobi Andonov, Excellence in Mentorship Award Honoree Mike Daly, and Cal Fussman

BBBSLA President and CEO Olivia Diaz-Lapham, BBBSLA 2019 Excellence in Mentorship Award Honorees Mike Daly and Trisha Cardoso, and BBBSLA Board President Brock Moseley.





