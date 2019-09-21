Photo Flash: First Look at Road Theatre Company's THE SPANISH PRAYER BOOK

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, The Other Side of the Hill Productions Inc. in association with SPARK Theatrical present the first show of the Road's 2019-2020 season, the world premiere of THE SPANISH PRAYER BOOK, written by Angela J. Davis and directed by Lee Sankowich. THE SPANISH PRAYER BOOK will preview on Tuesday, September 17; Wednesday, September 18 & Thursday, September 19 at 8pm; will open on Friday, September 20 at 8pm and run through Sunday, November 23 at the Road Theatre on Magnolia, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Moral dilemma, historical mystery, and matters of the heart converge when a committed atheist inherits a collection of rare and hauntingly beautiful illustrated Hebrew manuscripts, including a prayer book from fourteenth-century Spain, and discovers that the books, which bear witness to overlapping Jewish and Islamic traditions, were stolen some six-hundred years after their creation from a library in 1940s Berlin.

Inspired by true events and a late twentieth-century court case, and using projected images of the books themselves, the play explores the allure of sacred objects, the ethical issues generated by cultural treasures displaced during wartime, and the power of art to forge human connections.

THE SPANISH PRAYER BOOK will preview on Tuesday, September 17; Wednesday, September 18 & Thursday, September 19 at 8pm; will open on Friday, September 20 at 8pm and run through Saturday, November 23 at the Road Theatre on Magnolia, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.



Performances are Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. Ticket prices are $34; Students and Seniors are $15.00; Previews are $15.00. Sunday Performances are Pay-What-You-Can. Special group rates available for parties of 8 or more. For tickets, please call 818-761-8838 or visit www.RoadTheatre.org to purchase tickets online or to view complete schedule.





