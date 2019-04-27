Photo Flash: First Look at Erich Bergen in Concert at Catalina Bar & Grill

Returning to the concert stage in Los Angeles for the first time in over three years, critically acclaimed actor and singer Erich Bergen will be performing at Catalina Bar & Grill in Hollywood for two shows only on Wednesday, April 24 and Thursday, April 25, at 8:30pm, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents. Michael Orland (American Idol) is musical director.

Currently starring as Blake Moran on the CBS drama Madam Secretary and known for his performance as Bob Gaudio in the Clint Eastwood-directed film and original stage version of the Tony Award-winning musical Jersey Boys, Bergen will celebrate the release of his new music at these concerts. Along with his live band he will also perform selections from his previous two albums and fan favorites from his stage and screen career.

Of Bergen's past concert performances, the Los Angeles Times said, "... with his lanky good looks and vibrant intensity, his charisma feeds off the spotlight ..." and BroadwayWorld.com said, "Taking the stage with the gusto akin to a tornado or blazing brush fire, this young dynamo captivated the packed house from the moment he opened his mouth."

Admission for Erich Bergen In Concert is $25-$35 with VIP seating available. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service. Minimums apply. Tickets are on sale now and may be obtained online at www.ChrisIsaacsonPresents.com or www.TicketWeb.com or by phone at (866) 468-3399. Tickets purchased online receive priority seating. Catalina Bar & Grill is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.

Photo Credit: Tony D. Photography





