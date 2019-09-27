Photo Flash: First Look At YOGA PLAY At Laguna Playhouse

Namaste. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents the second show of its 99th season, the critically acclaimed San Francisco Playhouse production of YOGA PLAY, written by Dipika Guha and directed by Bill English.

Comments Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard, "We are thrilled to bring the wonderful San Francisco Playhouse production of YOGA PLAY to Laguna Beach. Our subscribers and audiences are going to love Dipika Guha's smart and funny comedy under the inspired direction of Bill English."

YOGA PLAY begins previews on Wednesday, September 25; will open on Sunday, September 29 at 5:30pm and perform through Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

At the top of their game, yoga apparel giant Jojomon is hit with a terrible scandal that sends them into freefall. Desperate to recover their earnings and reputation, newly hired CEO Joan stakes everything on an unlikely plan. YOGA PLAY lovingly and hysterically highlights the intersection between spirituality, commerce and comedy.

Photo Credit: Jessica Palopoli, San Francisco Playhouse

Ayelet Firstenberg, Bobak Bakhtiari, Ryan Morales

Ryan Morales and Bobak Bakhtiari

Ryan Morales, Susi Damilano, Bobak Bakhtiari

Ayelet Firstenberg and Susi Damilano

Ryan Morales, Susi Damilano, Bobak Bakhtiari

Ayelet Firstenberg, Susi Damilano, Ryan Morales





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You