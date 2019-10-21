Photo Flash: Eric McCormack, Carole King And More Attend the National Breast Cancer Coalition Fund's 19th Annual LES GIRLS
On Sunday, October 20th, the wildly popular cabaret benefit returned to the stage for the National Breast Cancer Coalition Fund's 19th Annual "Les Girls". Honoring actress and philanthropist, Cindy Harrell-Horn, and hosted by her daughters and actresses Cody and Cassidy Horn.
The event featured a sexy and wickedly funny evening of entertainment from Eric McCormack, Amber Stevens, Garrett Clayton, Lea Thompson to name a few. The night ended with a very special performance by Carole King! All proceeds from tonight's event will support the National Breast Cancer Coalition Fund.
Since 1991, NBCC has been at the vanguard of the breast cancer movement, elevating breast cancer to an issue of national significance. In March 2018, Science Magazine called NBCC President Fran Visco "the most influential nonscientist ever in the field of breast cancer research."
The same article reported that NBCC brought about a federal research program that "has awarded nearly $3 billion in grants, making it the second largest funder of breast cancer research in the United States." NBCC challenges scientists and advocates to address breast cancer in new ways, generating unprecedented collaborations and accomplishments that have elevated the disease to an issue of national significance.
For more information, please visit: www.breastcancerdeadline2020.org.
Performers and crew at the National Breast Cancer Coalition Fundâa??a??s 19th Annual âa???oeLes Girlsâa??a?? Cabaret
Fran Visco, Carole King and Cindy Harrell-Horn
Amber Stevens and Tracie Thoms
Eric McCormack and Steven Weber
Carole King, Cindy Harrell-Horn