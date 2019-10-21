Photo Flash: Eric McCormack, Carole King And More Attend the National Breast Cancer Coalition Fund's 19th Annual LES GIRLS

Since 1991, NBCC has been at the vanguard of the breast cancer movement, elevating breast cancer to an issue of national significance. In March 2018, Science Magazine called NBCC President Fran Visco "the most influential nonscientist ever in the field of breast cancer research."

The same article reported that NBCC brought about a federal research program that "has awarded nearly $3 billion in grants, making it the second largest funder of breast cancer research in the United States." NBCC challenges scientists and advocates to address breast cancer in new ways, generating unprecedented collaborations and accomplishments that have elevated the disease to an issue of national significance.

