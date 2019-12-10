Photo Coverage: LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE Press Night Celebration At The Wallis Annenberg
Casting has been announced for The Wallis and For The Record's production of LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE, the multimedia concert celebration of one of the most beloved holiday films of all time and the biggest, record-breaking hit in The Wallis' history, which is back by popular demand, now as a not-to-be-missed Los Angeles tradition with performances beginning the day before Thanksgiving (November 27) and running through the weekend following Christmas (December 29). Returning from the 2018 production are Rex Smith (RIAA Gold® recording artist), Carrie Manolakos (Broadway's Mamma Mia!, Wicked), Doug Kreeger (Broadway's Les Misérables), Tomasina Abate (For The Record's Scorsese: American Crime Requiem, Tarantino), Carson Higgins (international tour of Green Day's American Idiot) and the multi-dimensional Emily Lopez. New this year to the lineup of outstanding performers are Rogelio Douglas Jr. (In the Heights and The Little Mermaid on Broadway), Declan Bennett (Once, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Taboo in the West End, American Idiot and Rent on Broadway), Jon Robert Hall (Fox's Grease: Live, "Glee"), Chris Mann (NBC's "The Voice," The Phantom of the Opera 25th Anniversary Tour), James Byous (Scorsese: American Crime Requiem, Netflix's "Westside"), Ruby Lewis (Cirque du Soleil's Paramour, Lights Out: Nat 'King' Cole), singer/songwriter/actress Aubrie Sellers (one of Rolling Stone's best country albums of the year), Gabriela Francesca Carrillo (American Mariachi, Netflix's Homecoming), Levi Smith (A Bronx Tale: The Musical, It's a Wonderful Life, Mary Poppins and The Music Man on Broadway), young singer/actress Nayah Damasen, John Battagliese and accomplished violinist Molly Rogers.
During its World Premiere last December, more than 12,000 people flocked to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts to see this exceptional staging. LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE uniquely brings together friends and family alike to experience the unforgettable holiday classic in a three-dimensional world where the film and live action seamlessly intertwine throughout the London setting. Iconic scenes displayed on screens that travel throughout the set, share the stage with an all-star cast of singers and 15-piece orchestra as they reimagine the film's hit soundtrack including "Christmas is All Around," "Trouble With Love," and "Both Sides Now."
"We knew we made a very special production the moment the curtain rose on Love Actually Live last season," said The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes. "So I'm really pleased that we can collaborate again with our For The Record family this holiday season and share this very unique experience with Los Angeles audiences once again."
"The audiences response last year surpassed our expectations, with people unfailingly leaving the theatre after each performance crying, laughing, hugging, humming the soundtrack, and embracing the holiday spirit," said For The Record Live executive producer Shane Scheel. "As Angelenos look to make and carry forward new holiday traditions, we are honored to bring this holiday classic to life for a second year in a row."
"The superbly mounted musical," said the Los Angeles Times, is a co-production from the team behind Los Angeles' award-winning For The Record series and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Inspired by the Universal Pictures/Working Title motion picture written by Richard Curtis, LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE, presented by special arrangement with Universal Theatrical Group, will once again transform The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater into a giant, immersive, cinema for the modern day. Entertainment Weekly called the end result, "Pitch perfect! Such a celebration of love, the holidays, and the movie itself that it's hard to not fall in love, actually." Media sponsorship is provided by KCRW.
LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE is adapted and directed by Anderson Davis, with musical supervision and arrangements by Jesse Vargas, vocal design by Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo, musical staging by Sumie Maeda, scenic design by Emmy Award winner Matthew Steinbrenner, lighting design by Michael Berger, sound design by Ben Soldate, costume design by Steve Mazurek, video design by Aaron Rhyne, casting by Stewart/Whitley and co-produced by Shane Scheel, Siobhan O'Neill and the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts.
Ticket prices are $39-$125 (subject to change) and go on sale Friday, September 20.
