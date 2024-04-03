Phantom Projects Theatre Group to Present #THESOCIALMEDIAPLAY at La Mirada Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Phantom Projects Theatre Group, now celebrating its 27th Anniversary of social education through theatre arts, will celebrate the return of the impactful play, #TheSocialMediaPlay, inspired by real-life tragedy wrought upon young adults, and detailing the tumultuous relationship between cause and effect of social media usage in today's unfiltered world.

#TheSocialMediaPlay will be performed at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts on Thursday, April 11th at 9:30am, 12:30pm & 7pm. The production is written by Bruce Gevirtzman and directed by Steve Cisneros. Tickets are now on sale at www.PhantomProjects.com or www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or at 562-944-9801. In an effort to reach as many young people in La Mirada, thanks to funding from the City of La Mirada, all students who live or attend school in La Mirada will receive free tickets.

Tickets for all other students are just $15.00. Other tickets start at $25.

As the landscape of digital communication has altered the way in which the youth of today interact with one another, it was only a matter of time before digital platforms were utilized for bullying and other forms of harassment. #TheSocialMediaPlay shines a light on the emotional turmoil caused by cyberbullying; a new method of perpetuating one of the oldest teen issues known to society. As a result, youth suicide rates tied to this type of behavior are at an all time high.

The themes included in #TheSocialMediaPlay include real-life stories picked right out of the ashes of the tragedy; depicting actual accounts involving teens ripped from today's headlines. This show focuses heavily on short term actions which levy very long term consequences.

Now celebrating its 27th Anniversary, Phantom Projects Theatre Group has consistently written and produced shows for young adults; PERFORMED by young adults. Such is the long-standing mission statement of an organization which seeks to provide a platform for interactive education. Known also for producing a score of additional shows, featuring adult actors; the shows featuring teen actors dealing with teen themes have become a true staple of this organization.

Phantom Projects Theatre Group co-founder, and show director Steve Cisneros began this theatre company while a teenager, specifically because at the time of inception, there were virtually no theatre organizations geared specifically to inspiring and educating people his own age, through the eyes of peers. Even 27 years later, the old-fashioned means of communication through theatre arts still finds its place within the youth community. Since 1997, Phantom Projects Theatre Group has seen nearly a thousand young actors perform for almost one million teens. Said Cisneros, "We are always amazed, year after year, at how the message based shows we have written and produced continue to attract scores of new students. Our message footprint has now extended far beyond the confines of La Mirada, into other states who have licensed our shows for performance in those communities. We set out initially with an idea for social education using theatre arts; and we are proud to have created the beginnings of a movement. Youth in America will always act as our barometer, and our team of talented young individuals continue to point the compass true North."

To maximize the impact of the show and candid post-show discussion, Phantom Projects has gathered a cast of real teens and young adults from all over Southern California: Noa Levy (17, Encino), Nathan Song (16, Yorba Linda), Jude Jones (18, Moreno Valley), Bailey Sedona DeWolf (17, Orange), Jack Terbush (18, Encino), Emma Imes (18, La Mirada), Julianna Rossi (19, La Mirada), Jhillian Preciado (12, Covina), Samuel Perez (14, Whittier), Miles Peters (18, La Mirada), Anthony Diaz (16, Whittier), Sean Quinn (20, Long Beach), Sarah Morgan (18, La Mirada), Nalani Michaels (19, La Mirada), Hayden E. Wilkoff (16, El Segundo), Brennan Jacob Esguerra (13, Yorba Linda), Madalyn Hudson (17, La Mirada), Charlotte Escobar (13, Los Angeles ), Natalie Baserga (14, Whittier), and Skye Ochoa (15, Whittier).