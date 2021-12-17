Performers Added For A BROADWAY CHRISTMAS at Catalina Jazz Club This Weekend

Chris Isaacson Presents and Ronn Goswick have announced the addition of the Season 10 winner of NBC's The Voice Alisan Porter along with Chad Doreck, Kate Harmon, Bethany Joy Lenz, Nicole Santiago, Matt Zarley, and newcomer Ava Delaney to the lineup of performers for the 12th Annual A Broadway Christmas. Hosted by Broadway stars Eden Espinosa and David Burnham with musical direction by Gerald Sternbach, there will be one performance only on Sunday, December 19, at 7:30pm, at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood. Porter and Delaney join the previously announced Will Collyer, Julie Garnyé, Dillon Klena, and Valerie Perri.



Born to a Broadway singer mom and rocker dad, Alisan Porter went from wowing America on Star Search at the age of five to starring in the 1991 John Hughes film classic Curly Sue. She has appeared on Broadway in Footlooseand the 2006 revival of A Chorus Line. She has released two solo albums, Alisan Porter (2009) and Who We Are (2014). She made history on NBC's The Voice, winning Season 10 and becoming the first victor for a female coach. She has since conjured a style steeped in booming gospel, soulful blues, and rock 'n' roll energy.



Co-host Eden Espinosa is most recognized for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway and in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Other credits include originating the title character in Brooklyn the Musical, Flora in Flora the Red Menace, and Maureen in the closing company of Rent on Broadway. She starred as Trina in the National Touring production of Falsettos. She received rave reviews in Merrily We Roll Along at the Huntington Theatre in Boston. She was Daniela in In the Heights (Kennedy Center) and portrayed Anita in West Side Story (Royal Albert Hall). TV appearances include Law & Order, Ugly Betty, and Elementary. Voiceover credits include Tangled the Series (Disney Channel), Robot Chicken, MAD TV, Elena of Avalor, and Titan Maximum. She has recorded two albums, Look Around (2012), and Revelation (2019). edenespinosa.com



Co-host David Burnham was last seen on Broadway in Wicked, playing Fiyero, a role he originated in the developmental workshops of the show. He was in the original Broadway cast of The Light in The Piazza and is the recipient of the prestigious Helen Hayes and Garland Awards for Best Actor for his portrayal of Fabrizio in the National Tour of Piazza. He replaced Donny Osmond as Joseph in the National Tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. He toured nationally in Jesus Christ Superstar and was in the original Off-Broadway cast of The Best Is Yet to Come - The Music of Cy Coleman. He starred in Showstoppers at the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas. On film he was the voice of the Prince in the Warner Bros. animated feature The King And I, and he appears on the soundtracks of Ghepetto, Disney's Home on the Range, and South Park. He has recorded two solo albums, a self-titled CD and One Day. www.davidburnham.com



Gerald Sternbach is one of LA's busiest musical directors. He is the winner of one Ovation Award (13 nominations), three LA Drama Critics Circle Awards (seven nominations), and three Garland Awards. He was music director for Reprise! for six seasons and has conducted on and off Broadway as well as on National Tours. He has worked alongside Mel Brooks, Carrie Fisher, Melissa Manchester, Adam Lambert, Josh Groban, Carol Burnett, Nancy Wilson, Lillias White, John Lithgow, Kelsey Grammer, Jennifer Hudson, and Judith Light, among many others.



The evening's festivities will include an Ugly Sweater Contest and a raffle for fun holiday prizes. Proceeds will benefit Fisher Place at The Alcott Center, a nonprofit agency providing mental health services to adults, many who are experiencing substance misuse, homelessness, and some with a history of incarceration. Fisher Place houses 43 men with mental health issues who have been redirected from incarceration into the care of the Alcott Center. While living at Fisher Place, residents are provided with mental and traditional health care services and assistance with finding permanent housing. Fisher Place is supported by the generosity of actress/director/mental health advocate Joely Fisher and the Fisher Family.

Tickets for the 12th Annual A Broadway Christmas are $25 and $37.50 with VIP seating available for $50. Go to www.TicketWeb.com, www.catalinajazzclub.com, or www.ChrisIsaacsonPresents.com or call (866) 468-3399. Doors open at 6pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is 7:30pm. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.