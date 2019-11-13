Perform For Los Angeles Casting Directors At MEALS FOR MONOLOGUES, November 16

Casting Society Cares (the nonprofit charitable arm of the Casting Society of America) and Actors Pro Expo will be hosting a "Meals 4 Monologues" event where actors will be able to perform for casting directors and donate to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

CSA casting directors will be devoting a full day to seeing actors who participate in the food drive. The event producers note, "This is a great way to give back to the community and be seen by some wonderful casting directors."

Confirmed casting directors include: Alexa Pereira, Amanda Lenker Doyle, Brandon Henry Rodriguez, Caroline Liem, Charley Medigovich, Donna Morong, Dorian Frankel, Elizabeth Boykewich, Jessica Sherman, Joy Dewing, Lisa Miller Katz, Lisa Zambetti, and Meg Morman.

"Meals 4 Monologues" will take place at Actors Pro Expo LA 2019, an expo that helps creatives get connected with the industry and explore ways to develop their skills and career with access to seminars, and deals on services and resources.

Saturday, November 16th 10am-5pm, Hyatt Regency Los Angeles International Airport (6225 West Century Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90045)

What to Prepare: A one-minute contemporary monologue or a one-minute contemporary song (a capella)

What to Bring: 2 non-perishable donation items and a headshot/resume

Sign up will be in the exhibition hall at 10 a.m. Slots are limited and work on a first come, first served basis.

General admission is free; however, attendees are required to preregister online for their free entry e-ticket at https://www.actorsproexpo.com/tickets.





