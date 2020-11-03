Pepperdine Fine Arts Division Presents Fine Arts Cabaret

Pepperdine University's Fine Arts Division will present a Virtual Cabaret on Thursday, November 12.

Pepperdine University's Fine Arts Division will present a Virtual Cabaret on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, November 13, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for this performance are free but registration is required. Limited registrations are available for each performance. A viewing link will be sent to all registered attendees in advance of the performance. Please visit arts.pepperdine.edu for more information.

In response to the distanced learning format of the fall 2020 semester, the Fine Arts Division will host a three-night virtual cabaret featuring the musical theatre students. Each performer will share personal stories and sing various songs in order to connect with the public and Pepperdine University community. Sophomores will perform Thursday, November 12, juniors will perform Friday, November 13, and seniors will perform Saturday, November 14.

Professor of Theatre Kelly Todd directs the cast, which features Lauren Burton, Syd DeMaria, Penny Devlin, Lauren Drake, Dawson Foster, Brandon Gille, Joe Hebel, Bri Lawrence, Brooke Moltrum, and Maddy Sprague.

Devlin, Foster, and Sprague will perform Thursday, November 12, Burton, Drake, and Lawrence will perform Friday, November 13, and DeMaria, Gille, Hebel, and Moltrum will perform Saturday, November 14.

"Our musical theater students have been brought together to create individual cabarets. Through listening to stories and sharing stories, each student has found five stories and songs to share with the audience. These are extremely personal and intimate experiences and the chance to get to know our Pepperdine students as storytellers in a new way," Todd said.

