Pasadena Playhouse is launching a new Pay What You Can ticket initiative for the comedy ha ha ha ha ha ha ha by internationally acclaimed performer Julia Masli. The show has become one of the most talked-about theatrical events of the season for its joyful, unpredictable, and deeply human approach to our “problems.”



During the October 15 performance, a patron mentioned that affordability in theater was a “problem” worth solving—a perfect echo of the show’s playful premise. In the spirit of ha ha ha ha ha ha ha and its commitment to connection and creative problem-solving, Pasadena Playhouse sprang into action, launching a Pay What You Can ticket program to make the experience more accessible to the community. Beginning immediately, 10 tickets per performance will be available at a flexible price, allowing more people to share in the laughter, humanity, and joy that have made the show a sensation.



As ha ha ha ha ha ha ha continues, the Playhouse invites everyone to join the fun before the show’s final curtain on November 9. These limited Pay What You Can tickets offer a chance to experience the show audiences can’t stop talking about—because sometimes, solving a problem can start with simply opening the doors a little wider.



All Julia Masli wants to do is solve people’s problems and win the Nobel Peace Prize, but the plan keeps going wrong as she continually wins prizes for comedy. In her wildly unpredictable solo show ha ha ha ha ha ha ha, the award-winning performer turns the audience’s problems into surreal, side-splitting theater. No script, no safety net, just one woman on a mission to help.



After sensational runs in Edinburgh, Melbourne, New York, and D.C., Julia has come to

Pasadena to solve all our problems. A Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Touring Production.

