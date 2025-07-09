Pasadena Playhouse Unveils Expansion of Educational Offerings

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pasadena Playhouse has revealed the largest and broadest slate of community classes for all ages after the historic purchase of the Pasadena Playhouse campus last April as part of the Playhouse’s upcoming 2025/2026 season.



Youth classes offered will include Story Theatre (Ages 5-7) September 5 – October 3,

Little Players (Ages 5-7) August 19-November 20, Puppetry (Ages 7-10), September 3 – October 1, Playhouse Players: DISNEY’S FROZEN JR. (Ages 7-12) August 22 – December 12, and Theatermakers: Myths and Legends (Ages 11-15) October 13 – December 8.



Teen classes offered will include Junior Ensemble: DISNEY’S FROZEN JR. (Ages 8-18): September 27-February 8, Teen Design Intensive (Ages 14-18): October 14 -December 2, Teen Acting Intensive (Ages 14-18) October 15 - November 19, and Teen Alliance (ages 14-18) September 4 - April 16.



Adult classes offered will include Playhouse Singers: A Musical Theater Community Choir (Ages 18+) September 15 -October 20 & October 27 - December 15, Your Story Matters: A Storytelling Workshop (Ages 18+) September 27 -28, Acting For Non-Actors (Ages 18+) September 30 – November 4, and Acting For Seniors (at the Pasadena Senior Center) (Starting at 50) October 11 – December 13.



Enrollment for all classes officially opens July xx, 2025. Additional details, including cost and scholarship information for all classes can be found at pasadenaplayhouse.org.



PLEASE NOTE: They have a limited number of partial scholarships available for all classes offered on a rolling basis.

If you are interested in a scholarship, please apply using this link:

Youth Scholarship Application

Adult Scholarship Application



Story Theater – Ages 5-7

September 5 – October 3

Time: Fridays, 3:30pm-4:30pm

Teaching Artist: Claire Simba

Ages: 5– 7

Tuition: $180, Member Discount: $140

Venue: Loft at Pasadena Playhouse



Get ready to jump into a world of magic, adventure, and fun! In this playful story theater class, kids will explore exciting folktales using their actors' toolbox: their bodies, voices, and imaginations. Together, we’ll act out a story on stage—just like a real play! Along the way, everyone gets to try out different characters, use their imagination, and have tons of fun working with new friends. This class is perfect for young actors and storytellers who love pretending and performing!



ABOUT THE TEACHING ARTIST

Claire Simba is a versatile actress, director, and teaching artist with over a decade of experience in theater, film, and television. She has performed across the U.S. and Europe, with credits including Morbayassa (Cannes Film Festival official selection), Madam Secretary (CBS), and Everybody’s in LA (Netflix). Her stage work includes the Old Globe, Cincinnati Playhouse, Antaeus Theatre Company, and more. Claire is also a passionate educator, designing and leading arts-based programs for youth, including those in detention and underserved communities. Born in France and fluent in both French and English, she brings a global and inclusive lens to her work. She believes in the transformative power of storytelling and continues to inspire growth, healing, and connection through the performing arts.



Little Players – Ages 5-7

August 19 – November 20

Time: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. 3:15pm-4:00pm

Teaching Artist: Taylor Wallis

Ages: 5–7

Tuition: $330, Member Discount $252

Venue: Pasadena Playhouse



This fall, kindergarteners and first graders are invited to “let it go” onstage as Little Players step into the world of Disney's Frozen JR. They’ll love it as much as Olaf loves warm hugs.



Your budding performer will learn to love dancing, singing and acting while acting out stories, playing games, learning songs, practicing teamwork, and making new friends. Each session will meet once per week for 14 weeks, ending with a final showcase – featuring songs from Disney's Frozen JR.!



ABOUT DISNEY’S FROZEN JR.

The enchanting modern classic from Disney is ready for your Broadway Junior stars! Disney's Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Disney's Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Disney's Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!



ABOUT THE TEACHING ARTIST

Taylor Wallis is a teaching artist and actor from Dallas, Texas. She graduated with a degree in musical theatre from Millikin University and taught in public schools for 10 years before moving to Los Angeles. Since 2010, Taylor has been teaching and performing professionally, bringing her passion for the arts to life. Excited to work with the community at the historic Pasadena Playhouse, she looks forward to inspiring the next generation of artists.



Puppetry – Ages 7-10

September 3 – October 1

Time: Wednesdays 4:00pm-5:30pm

Teaching Artist: Sam Rotengold

Ages: 7–10

Tuition: $180, Member Discount: $140

Venue: Loft at Pasadena Playhouse



Dream big, then build in miniature! In this introductory puppetry class, Jim Henson Foundation-supported puppeteer Sam Rotengold introduces the fundamentals of puppetry, working with students to build and stage short, original works. Over five weeks, participants will experiment with rod puppetry, found objects, Bunraku, and shadow puppets — all while exploring how to harness their own creativity to conceive, design, devise, and perform original stories as an ensemble.



ABOUT THE TEACHING ARTIST

Sam Rotengold is a puppeteer, writer, and arts educator based in Los Angeles. As a Thomas J. Watson fellow, Sam trained in traditional forms of puppetry around the world while exploring empathy and projection across the animate/inanimate divide. His work has been supported by the Jim Henson Foundation and featured at theaters and festivals on five continents. Alongside his art-making, Sam is the Lead Teaching Artist and In-School/Family Engagement Administrator at the Tony Award-winning Pasadena Playhouse, where he creates opportunities for audiences of all ages to explore the performing arts inspired by the shows featured onstage. To the role he brings fifteen years of experience teaching for organizations including The New Victory Theater, Lincoln Center, and the Kennedy Center, through which he continues to offer Arts Integration professional development opportunities for classroom teachers across the country.



Playhouse Players: DISNEY’S FROZEN JR. – Ages 7-12

August 22 – December 12

Time: Tuesday – Friday 4:00pm-6:00pm

Teaching Artist: Taylor Wallis

Ages: 7–12

Tuition: $600, Member Discount $460

Venue: Pasadena Playhouse



For the first time in forever, Disney's Frozen JR. is coming to Playhouse Players! Young theatermakers ages 7 through 12 are invited to join us in Arendelle for this 15-week session as they continue to build their acting, singing, and dancing skills with our outstanding instructors, leading up to a full production for family and friends.





Theatermakers: Myths and Legends – Ages 11-15

October 13 – December 8

Time: Monday at 4:00pm-6:00pm

Teaching Artist: Sarah Mass

Ages: 11–15

Tuition: $280, Member Discount: $216

Venue: Loft at Pasadena Playhouse



Over 8 action-packed sessions, students will band together as a creative ensemble to dream up and perform their very own immersive, mythical adventure! Drawing inspiration from myths around the world and diving deep into timeless archetypes, they’ll unravel the secrets of the hero’s journey—and then craft a legendary tale of their own.



From wild improvisations to hands-on devised theatre techniques, students will turn brainstorms into bold performances, scene by epic scene. Through rehearsing and workshopping this original piece, students will develop their artistic voices and learn how to collaborate like a true ensemble.



The grand finale? Friends and family are invited to step into the magic and join us for a one-of-a-kind, site-specific theatrical quest across the enchanting Pasadena Playhouse campus. Grab your imagination—we’re going on an adventure!



ABOUT THE TEACHING ARTIST



Sarah Mass is a theater artist who, as the Education Program Coordinator at Pasadena Playhouse, has helped to build the new Education Department from the ground up! Bringing over a decade of teaching experience to this class, Sarah has previously devised theatre with students at A Noise Within, 24th St Theatre, artworxLA, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, and more. Sarah’s career as an actor and educator has taken her from performing Shakespeare on the Boston Common for thousands, to acting on sets of national commercials here in LA, to starting an after-school drama program at a public high school. Outside of her professional work, Sarah is a singer-songwriter, a dancer, a reader of Tarot cards, and a lover of high fantasy. She can’t wait to share all the magic that theatre and mythology have to offer with this new ensemble of young artists! Sarah received her BA in Theatre from Boston College, studied at the British American Drama Academy in London, and is represented by DPN Talent. She is a proud ATLien.



Junior Ensemble: DISNEY’S FROZEN JR. – Ages 8-18

September 27 – February 8

No classes: Nov 29, Dec 20, Dec 27

“Tech week” - Feb 2-5, 6-8pm

JTF West in Sacramento - all day Feb 6-8, 2026

Time: Saturday, 10:00am-1:00pm

Teaching Artists: Grace Lord, Emma Lord, Taylor Wallis

Ages: 8–18

Tuition: $675, Festival Fee $700 (Junior Theater Festival West Feb 6-8 in Sacramento)

Member Discount (Tuition only): $540

Venue: Pasadena Playhouse



Are your kids ready to take their theatrical performance to the next level? The Playhouse Junior Ensemble is a great next step. Students ages 8 to 18 will team up on Saturday mornings from September through February to choreograph a magical 15-minute cut of Disney's Frozen JR., which will be performed for judges at the Junior Theatre Festival West in Sacramento from February 6-8, 2026!



ABOUT THE JUNIOR THEATRE FESTIVAL (JTF)

JTF is a festival dedicated to celebrating and promoting musical theater education for young performers and students. The weekend-long festival involves workshops, performances, and competitions where young theater enthusiasts can showcase their talents, learn from professionals, and connect with others who share their passion for musical theater.



Please note: Participation in the Junior Theatre Festival is a requirement for participation in the Playhouse Junior Ensemble. Families are welcome to attend with their children, but all attendees must pay a registration fee and cover their own transportation, food and lodging. Students are welcome to attend without their parents and will be chaperoned the entire trip.



ABOUT THE TEACHING ARTISTS

Taylor Wallis is a teaching artist and actor from Dallas, Texas. She graduated with a degree in musical theatre from Millikin University and taught in public schools for 10 years before moving to Los Angeles. Since 2010, Taylor has been teaching and performing professionally, bringing her passion for the arts to life. Excited to work with the community at the historic Pasadena Playhouse, she looks forward to inspiring the next generation of artists.



Grace Lord (she/her) is a Los Angeles based actor and teaching artist with a passion for storytelling and arts education. She received her training in New York City at Pace University, where she had the privilege of working with acclaimed mentors including Tony Award winners Sam Pinkleton and Judith Ivey, and Emmy Award winner Andre Braugher. Her performance credits include Wheels on the Bus and the Grumpy Monkey Workshop (Pasadena Playhouse), Love Life: Pre-Production (New York City Center), and Ranked, A Musical (SXSW EDU). In addition to her work on stage, Grace is passionate about nurturing creativity in young artists. She is honored to be part of the Pasadena Playhouse education team, where she helps foster growth and confidence through the power of theatre.



Emma Lord is a dynamic actress with a BFA in Musical Theatre from Pace University. Emma was most recently seen as a member of the 20th anniversary cast of Dog Sees God at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. She also starred alongside Tony Romo in multiple NFL commercials for Peacock and CBS. Other past stage credits include: The World Premiere of Skates: The Musical (Studebaker Theater, starring opposite Diana DeGarmo), Grumpy Monkey (Pasadena Playhouse), Senior Class (NAMT Festival), Disney’s Descendants (Disney Theatricals), The Greatest Showman (Disney Theatricals).



Teen Design Intensive (ages 14-18)

October 14 – December 2

Time: Tuesday at 6:30pm-8:00pm

Teaching Artist: Bonnie McHeffey

Ages: 14–18

Tuition: $185, Member Discount: $144

Venue: Pasadena Playhouse



Working with members of the Playhouse Production Department, students will learn the fundamentals of theatrical design by designing their own version of Amadeus, alongside the development of the Playhouse production. Lessons will include script analysis, intensive workshops on scenic, lighting, costumes, and sound with Playhouse design alumni, studio time to work on their own creations, as well as sneak peeks backstage to observe the build and tech rehearsal process. The class will culminate in attending Amadeus, meeting the designers, and participating in a post-show discussion comparing their visions of the play with what they saw on stage.



ABOUT THE TEACHING ARTIST

Bonnie McHeffey is the current Company Manager at Pasadena Playhouse, bringing over a decade of experience in professional stage management to her role. A graduate of Fordham University with a degree in Theater Design and Production, Bonnie specialized in stage management while also exploring costume design throughout her studies. Her journey in theater has spanned both backstage logistics and the broader producing landscape, giving her a comprehensive understanding of the artform’s intricacies. Bonnie’s true passion lies in dramaturgy, particularly within the American Theater tradition, where direction and design choices are as vital to storytelling as the performances themselves. With her background, she offers a unique lens into how production elements coalesce, shaped by years of collaborating with a wide range of designers and directors. Her work reflects a deep appreciation for the interconnectedness of all theatrical choices—no detail is ever inconsequential.



Teen Acting Intensive – Ages 14-18

October 15 – November 19

Time: Wednesday at 6:30pm-8:00pm

Teaching Artist: Brandon Gill

Ages: 14–18

Tuition: $250, Member Discount: $192

Venue: Library at Pasadena Playhouse



Working with Julliard-trained actor and acting coach, Brandon Gill (TOPDOG/UNDERDOG at the Playhouse), students will learn how to select, analyze, and perform monologues, understanding structural and emotional components for audition and performance. All experience levels are welcome!



ABOUT THE TEACHING ARTIST

A proud New Yorker, Brandon Gill is a graduate of The Juilliard School. Recent: “Guildenstern” in the NY Public Theater’s Hamlet (Shakespeare in the Park), directed by Kenny Leon. Theater: Originated the role of “Fred” in Broadway’s Tony Award-winning production of A Christmas Carol, Bella (Playwrights Horizons, Lucille Lortel nomination – Best Featured Actor, dir Robert O’Hara), The Last Goodbye (Old Globe, dir Alex Timbers), World Premieres of Brandon Jacob Jenkins’ Neighbors (Public Theater) & Too Heavy For Your Pocket(Roundabout). Brandon’s narrated several NY Times Bestselling authors including Black Panther: Dreams of Wakanda. TV/Film: Chicago P.D., NCIS: New Orleans, Bashira, Radium Girls, Marvels: The Punisher, Madam Secretary, Blue Bloods, Law & Order: SVU.



Teen Alliance – Ages 14-18

September 4 – April 16

Time: 6:30-8:00pm

Ages: 14-18

Tuition: FREE

Venue: Pasadena Playhouse



The Playhouse Teen Alliance returns for the 2025-26 season! This after school program is hosted by Pasadena Playhouse for current high school students (Grades 9-12). Teens will enjoy monthly workshops with theater industry professionals, be invited to dress rehearsals for mainstage productions, and gain volunteer experience by working as an usher. This program seeks to expose students to a broader range of theatrical skills, knowledge, and career pathways that they might not otherwise get to experience within their high school education, while fostering community, and encouraging new connections between the next generation of theatrical leaders and professionals in the field. The Playhouse is offering this program at no cost to students.



2025-26 Teen Alliance Meeting Dates:

Thursday, Sep 4 at 6:30-8 PM

Thursday, Oct 2 at 6:30-8PM

Thursday, Nov 6 at 6:30-8PM

Thursday, Dec 4 at 6:30-8 PM

Thursday, Jan 8 at 6:30-8PM

Thursday, Mar 5 at 6:30-8PM

Thursday, April 16 at 6:30-8PM





Playhouse Singers: A Musical Theater Community Choir –Adults 18+

Session 1: Sep 15 - Oct 20

Session 2: Oct 27 - Dec 15

Time: Monday 7:15-8:30pm

Teaching Artist: Adam McDonald

Ages: Adults (18+)

Tuition: $185, Member Discount: $144

Venue: Library at Pasadena Playhouse



Still a musical theatre kid at heart? Miss singing in a group? Join our joyful 6-week

community choir class where singers of all levels come together to explore the magic of musical theater. Each week, we’ll learn and rehearse iconic Broadway songs, focusing on harmony, expression, and ensemble performance. No auditions required—just bring your voice, enthusiasm, and love for show tunes!



ABOUT THE TEACHING ARTIST

Adam McDonald received a Bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University and a Master’s degree from The Boston Conservatory, both in classical piano performance. He has been a part of five national tours, most notably spending eight years with WICKED, where he eventually took over as music director. Making the move to Los Angeles to pursue both theatre and film, Adam has continued his theatre work at The Pasadena Playhouse, The Pantages, La Mirada Theatre, Pageant of the Masters, and was the rehearsal accompanist for Lion King Live at the Hollywood Bowl. He has scored short films, co-composed, orchestrated, and vocally arranged a musical - MOMologues the Musical, and scored a documentary play for The Boston Public Library, amongst other commissioned compositions. As an educator he serves as Music Director for Marlborough School, music directs the junior high and senior high summer programs at The Pasadena Playhouse, has a private voice studio, and is a vocal clinician at Disney’s Imagination Campus.



Your Story Matters: A Storytelling Workshop – Adults 18+

September 27 - 28

Time: 1:30pm-5:30pm

Teaching Artist: Kona Morris

Ages: Adults (18+)

Tuition: $450, Member Discount: $344

Venue: Carrie Hamilton Theatre at Pasadena Playhouse



Storytelling encompasses every person on the planet, no matter your background, field of study, or walk of life. Join writer and storyteller Kona Morris (The Moth, PBS’s Stories From The Stage, RISK!) for a 2-day workshop that will guide you through the process of composing and structuring your stories for any audience. From job interviews to wedding speeches, it is important to feel confident to share your stories because YOUR STORY MATTERS. Learn how to craft your own life experiences into a polished, first-person narrative that you can share with family, friends, and at storytelling events. Open to all experience levels.



ABOUT THE TEACHING ARTIST

Kona Morris is a writer, storyteller, and educator. She has won The Moth StorySLAM in New York City, Los Angeles, and Boston, she came in first place for the Ojai Storytelling Festival Story Slam, and she was recently selected to perform at the 2025 Stone Soup Storytelling Festival. Kona has been on national television shows and podcasts, including Stories From The Stage (PBS), the RISK! podcast, and AITApod. She starred in Denver's Live Drunk History Comedy Troupe, where she was Editor-in-Chief of Fast Forward Press and spent 14 years teaching literature, mythology, and creative writing courses to college students. Kona runs a storytelling open mic in L.A., teaches story crafting workshops, and does one-on-one coaching sessions to inspire others to tell their stories.



Acting for Non-Actors – Adults 18+

September 30 – November 4

Time: Tuesday, 7:00-10:00pm

Teaching Artist: Nick Hoffa

Ages: Adults (18+)

Tuition: $450, Member Discount: $344

Venue: Library at Pasadena Playhouse



Unlock your inner confidence — no stage experience needed.

Whether you're looking to boost your communication skills, think on your feet, or learn how actors do what they do, this class is for you. Designed for non-actors, it offers a fun, low-pressure introduction to the world of acting. You'll explore how performance techniques can enhance your presence in professional settings—and discover a few surprising things about yourself along the way.



ABOUT THE TEACHING ARTIST

Nick Hoffa is a teaching artist, director, and working actor with over 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry. He's directed full scale musicals, intimate theater productions, short films, and narrative podcasts. For Audible, he directed The Cotton Club Murders, starring Rainn Wilson, Christian Slater, and Juliette Lewis, which won the 2022 Webby Award for Best Scripted Podcast. Through his company Wheelhouse, he coaches professional actors and also teaches Acting for Non-Actors, where he’s taught hundreds of industry creatives (DGA, WGA, PGA) and “regular people” alike — from lawyers to designers to sous chefs. As an actor, he’s been on Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, The Mindy Project, and Justified among many others, and has appeared in over 25 national campaigns for brands like Lowes, Google, and Progressive. He also serves as the Drama Director for South Pasadena High School and lives in L.A.’s westside with his wife and two children.



Acting for Seniors

October 10 – December 12

Time: Saturdays 10:00am-11:00am

Teaching Artist: Will Pellegrini

Ages: Pasadena Senior Center Members (Starting at 50)

Tuition: $110

Venue: Pasadena Senior Center

For Pasadena Senior Center Members only. For membership and registration, please see https://www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org/



Dream of being an actor or miss your days on the stage? There is no moment like the present! Discover the joy of performance in this welcoming introduction to acting class designed specifically for seniors. Through fun exercises, improvisation, and short scene work, participants will build confidence, creativity, and stage presence. No prior experience is needed—just a willingness to play, connect, and express yourself!



ABOUT THE TEACHING ARTIST

Will Pellegrini received his BA in Theater from UCLA and his MFA in Directing from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University. Will has had an extensive television career; he’s worked in a variety of roles and on numerous TV shows, including Fox’s musical hit, Glee. Outside of television, Will has worked as both a director and as a designer at a number of LA theaters, including The Actors’ Gang and Theater of NOTE. Will is adjunct faculty at East LA College, Mt. San Antonio College, and Ventura College - where he teaches courses in Acting, Musical Theater, Stagecraft, and Directing.





SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC