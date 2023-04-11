Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pasadena Playhouse Extends Stephen Sondheim's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Through The End of May!

The second mainstage production of the theater's six-month-long celebration of the works and impact of Stephen Sondheim

Apr. 11, 2023  
Danny Feldman, Producing Artistic Director of Pasadena Playhouse, the State Theater of California, has announced the full cast and creative team for the Playhouse's 50th anniversary production of A Little Night Music which will extend through Sunday, May 28.

Performances will begin April 25 and press opening is April 30. A Little Night Music is the second mainstage production of the theater's six-month-long celebration of the works and impact of Stephen Sondheim and the first major festival honoring his legacy since his passing in 2021.

The cast of A Little Night Music is led by Merle Dandridge (ABC's Station 19, HBO's The Last of Us, Broadway's Once on this Island) as Desirée Armfeldt, Michael Hayden (ABC's Murder One, Broadway's Carousel and Judgement at Nuremberg) as Fredrik Egerman, and Jodi Long (Netflix's Dash & Lily,Broadway's Flower Drum Song) as Madame Armfeldt.

The production also features Sarah Uriarte Berry (Broadway's Les Misérables and The Light in the Piazza) as Countess Charlotte Malcolm, Chase Del Rey (Will Smith and Warner Bros' King Richard) as Henrik Egerman, Makara Gamble (Deep in the Forest) as Frederika Armfeldt, Adam James King (In The Heights at Park Playhouse, The Staircase on HBO Max) as Frid, Ruby Lewis (Broadway's Cirque du Soleil Paramour, Marilyn Monroe in Marilyn! The New Musical at the Paris Theatre, Las Vegas) as Petra, Ryan Silverman (Broadway's Side Show and Chicago) as Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm, and Kaley Ann Voorhees (Broadway's Prince of Broadway, The Phantom of the Opera) as Anne Egerman.

The cast also includes Georgia Belmont as Mrs. Nordstrom, Jared Bybee as Mr. Lindquist, Kimberly Dawson as Mrs. Segstrom, Oriana Falla as Mrs. Anderssen, Arnold Geis as Mr. Erlanson.

The cast is rounded out by Brandon Borkowsky as Bertrand, Mikaela Celeste as Osa, Danny Cron as Ingmar, Audrey Williams as Mala, and Christanna Rowader as a standby for Countess Charlotte Malcolm and Desirée Armfeldt. Casting is by JZ Casting (Geoff Josselson, CSA and Katja Zarolinski, CSA).

The newly announced design team features scenic design by Wilson Chin (Broadway's Cost of Living, Pass Over (Drama Desk, Lortel and Henry Hewes Design Award nominations), Next Fall ), costume design by Kate Bergh (Pasadena Playhouse's Ragtime (Ovation Nomination), Casa Valentina (LADCC Award, Ovation Nomination), lighting design by Jared A. Sayeg (Broadway and National Tours of The Illusionists), sound design by Danny Erdberg and Ursula Kwong-Brown (Stonewall at NYC Opera, Sunday in the Park with George and Head Over Heels at Pasadena Playhouse), and wig design by Christopher Enlow (Broadway's The Inheritance, Broadway's The Prom).

The Stage Manager is Jill Gold (40th Pasadena Playhouse production, 38 years around Los Angeles as well as national tours of Wicked and Les Misérables among others) and the Assistant Stage Manager is Dylan Elhai (Pasadena Playhouse's Head Over Heels and Little Shop Of Horrors).

Tickets and information for A Little Night Music are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.

A Little Night Music features a book by Hugh Wheeler, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and is suggested by a film by Ingmar Bergman. In honor of its 50th Anniversary, the Playhouse is proud to present this unsung sensation in its full and soaring orchestration. Boasting one of the most singular and sumptuous scores in Broadway history, Sondheim's enchanting, hilarious romantic farce is a bona-fide classic of American musical theater.

A Little Night Music (1973) represents Sondheim's long time collaboration with producer-director Harold Prince, who worked with Sondheim from his Broadway debut with West Side Story in 1957 to Merrily We Roll Along in 1981. At the time of its opening on Broadway, Time Magazine called A Little Night Music "Sondheim's most brilliant accomplishment to date."

Based on Ingmar Bergman's Smiles of a Summer Night, and featuring a score primarily in waltz time, the production was one of the composer's greatest commercial successes. Recipient of three Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score, A Little Night Music is "heady, civilized, sophisticated and enchanting." - New York Times

Set in 1900 Sweden, A Little Night Music explores the tangled web of affairs centered around actress Desirée Armfeldt, and the men who love her: a lawyer by the name of Fredrik Egerman and the Count Carl-Magnus Malcom. When the traveling actress performs in Fredrik's town, the estranged lovers' passion rekindles. This strikes a flurry of jealousy and suspicion between Desirée; Fredrik; Fredrick's wife, Anne; Desirée's current lover, the Count; and the Count's wife, Charlotte. Both men - as well as their jealous wives - agree to join Desirée and her family for a weekend in the country at Desirée's mother's estate. With everyone in one place, infinite possibilities of new romances and second chances bring endless surprises.

For more information on all productions at Pasadena Playhouse visit Click Here.




