Participants Announced For 2021/2022 Cycle Of The Writers' Room
The Writers’ Room is a product of Geffen Playhouse’s commitment to supporting new plays and specifically to fostering bold, relevant works.
Geffen Playhouse today announced its selection of eight local writers to participate in the 2021/2022 cycle of The Writers' Room, a forum for engagement and collaboration between Los Angeles playwrights. The participants are Vivian Barns, Lisa Sanaye Dring, Weston Gaylord, Nicholas Pilapil, Michael Shayan, and the musical-writing team of Alexandra Kalinowski, Tova Katz and Katie Lindsay.
Originally founded in 2018, The Writers' Room is a product of Geffen Playhouse's commitment to supporting new plays and specifically to fostering bold, relevant works by the vibrant artistic community in Los Angeles.
During this one-year residency, playwright members gather monthly to share their work and receive feedback from their peers in a forum facilitated by Geffen Playhouse Director of New Play Development Rachel Wiegardt-Egel.
In addition to the feedback from their fellow writers, members receive dramaturgical support from the theater's artistic staff, a ticket to all Gil Cates Theater shows at Geffen Playhouse for the season in which their residency takes place, and the opportunity to further develop their work with a director and actors in a culminating reading that may be open to the public.
The Writers' Room 2021/2022 is made possible through the generous support of Jerry and Terri Kohl.
Playwrights who have developed work as part of The Writers' Room include: Juan José Alfonso, Boni B. Alvarez, Meghan Brown, Diana Burbano, Angelica Chéri, Inda Craig-Galván, Dipika Guha, Chloé Hung, Donald Jolly, Chelsea Marcantel, Ramiz Monsef, Matthew Paul Olmos, Brian Otaño, Liza Powel O'Brien, Matt Schatz, Ruby Rae Spiegel, T. Tara Turk-Haynes and Ali Viterbi.
The Writers' Room was originally launched through the generous support of Patricia Kiernan Applegate.