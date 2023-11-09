Pageant Of The Masters Announces 2024 Theme, À LA MODE: THE ART OF FASHION

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

By: Nov. 09, 2023

Pageant of the Masters, Laguna Beach's renowned theatrical celebration of art through the magic of living pictures, is pleased to announce its theme for the 2024 production: À La Mode: The Art of Fashion.

Tickets for the 2024 Pageant of the Masters will be available to the general public starting December 1, 2023, both online at Click Here and by phone at (800) 487-3378. Performances will run nightly July 6 through August 30, 2024.

The eagerly anticipated 2024 Pageant of the Masters production will mesmerize audiences with a captivating journey through history's most iconic fashion trends and spectacles, brought to life through the artistry of living pictures, unforgettable music and engaging storytelling. From the opulent grandeur of royal courts to the contemporary glamor of today's catwalks, À La Mode: The Art of Fashion will unravel the narrative of attire through the ages, revealing its inherent power and significance.

As preparations for next summer's show begin, numerous artworks are under consideration for the Pageant of the Masters' living pictures. These encompass a broad spectrum of artistic influences, ranging from French painters like James Tissot and Elisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun, who captured the elegance and sophistication of their respective eras, to the modern, vibrant style of contemporary British artist David Hockney. Even the legendary Hollywood designer Edith Head, known for her impeccable sense of style and pioneering work in costume design, may serve as a source of inspiration for this production. More details about the 2024 Pageant of the Masters will be announced in the coming months.

The 2024 Pageant of the Masters production À La Mode: The Art of Fashion will run nightly July 6 through August 30, 2024. Advance tickets go on sale December 1, 2023 starting $40 per person. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com

The Festival of Arts, a non-profit 501(c)(3), has long been a local leader that has helped with the growth and development of the community and the arts in Laguna Beach. Established in 1932, the Festival of Arts' mission is to promote, produce and sponsor events and activities that encourage the appreciation, study and performance of the arts. The Festival of Arts produces two world-class events: The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. Together both shows attract over 200,000 visitors each year.






