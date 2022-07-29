Pacific Symphony Offers Great Music In The Great Outdoors For Free With 'Symphony In The Cities' In Orange, Mission Viejo, And Irvine

Each summer, a grateful Pacific Symphony says thank you to its community by throwing a big (free!) musical party with some of its Orange County neighbors. For this year's "Symphony in the Cities," the orchestra makes appearances in the cities of Orange, Mission Viejo, and Irvine, where Music Director Carl St.Clair has designed an evening of people-pleasing favorites: a delightful mix of classical and popular music and patriotic tunes.

From classical masterpieces by Tchaikovsky and Rossini and rousing tunes by John Philip Sousa to songs from Leonard Bernstein's "West Side Story," plus, activities for children and families-it's a perfect way to spend a balmy summer evening. Families are encouraged to bring picnics, blankets, and chairs and arrive early for the Symphony's Musical Playground and city festivities, prior to kicking back for a little music under the magnificent OC sky. For more information, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org/SITC.

"I think I can safely speak for all of us at Pacific Symphony when I say that there is no time of year we enjoy more than summer!" says Maestro St.Clair. "Living in beautiful Orange County, we are so fortunate to have the opportunity to head outdoors for our 'Symphony in the Cities' concert series and spend time with people we might not otherwise have the chance to meet. We're grateful to this year's wonderful host cities of Mission Viejo and Irvine and to the Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University, as well as all the fantastic individuals who work so hard to make these concerts an enjoyable experience for all."

This summer's "Symphony in the Cities" concerts take place on: Sun., Aug. 7 in Orange at the Aitken Arts Plaza at Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University; Sat., Aug. 13 in Mission Viejo on "The Village Green" at Oso Viejo Community Park; and Sun., Aug. 14, in Irvine at Mike Ward Community Park Woodbridge.

In addition to the concerts, which all start at 7 p.m., the City of Mission Viejo hosts its "Prelude in the Park" at 4 p.m. Other pre-concert entertainment, including the Symphony's Musical Playground-featuring hands-on activities including a drum circle and creating a musical craft-begins at 4 p.m. in Mission Viejo, and 5:30 p.m. in Irvine and at the Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University. Plus, children and their parents won't want to miss the always-popular conducting clinic led by the Maestro himself. All children who participate in the clinic are invited to join St.Clair in front of the stage during the concert to help him conduct Sousa's "Hands Across the Sea."

Children and families are also invited to Ask the Orchestra, by e mailing questions by Aug. 1 to AskTheOrchestra@PacificSymphony.org. Maestro St.Clair will answer selected questions from the stage during the concerts.

"One of my greatest passions is sharing my love of music with others, so every summer I am excited to bring Pacific Symphony out into the community, where it can touch the hearts of more people than ever," says Maestro St.Clair. "This year's program truly has something for everyone. And I most especially look forward to the children who help me conduct during the concert!"

"Pacific Symphony is thankful to the cities of Mission Viejo and Irvine, as well as the Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University, who have provided extra support and ensured that Symphony in the Cities remains a part of their communities this year," says Pacific Symphony President John Forsyte. "Because of them, we are able to offer high-quality music in outdoor settings to people who might not otherwise have the opportunity to hear this great music and orchestra."

SYMPHONY IN THE CITIES LOCATIONS

Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University

Sun., Aug. 7 • 7 p.m.

5:30 p.m.-Family-friendly pre-concert activities

To register to attend this free concert, go to www.MuscoCenter.org

Aitken Arts Plaza at Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University

One University Drive, Orange

This performance is supported in large part by Chapman University

MISSION VIEJO

Sat., Aug. 13 • 7 p.m.

4 p.m.-Prelude in the Park with family-friendly pre-concert activities

Oso Viejo Community Park on the Village Green

24932 Veterans Way

Mission Viejo

This performance is supported in large part by the City of Mission Viejo.

IRVINE

Sun., Aug. 14 • 7 p.m.

5:30 p.m.-Family-friendly pre-concert activities

Mike Ward Community Park Woodbridge

20 Lake Road, Irvine

This performance is supported in large part by the City of Irvine.

ARTISTS:

Carl St.Clair, Conductor

Rich Capparela, Host

Alena Hove, Violin

Chelsea Chaves, Soprano

Nicolas Preston, Tenor

Pacific Symphony



PROGRAM

SMITH: "The Star-Spangled Banner"

ROSSINI: Overture to La gazza ladra (The Thieving Magpie)

TCHAIKOVSKY: Violin Concerto, Movement 1

STRAUSS, JR.: On the Beautiful Blue Danube

SOUSA: Hands Across the Sea March

LOEWE: "I Could Have Danced All Night" from My Fair Lady

BERNSTEIN: "Maria" from West Side Story

BERNSTEIN: Balcony Scene ("Tonight") from West Side Story

BERNSTEIN: "Make Our Garden Grow" from Candide

VARIOUS: Armed Forces Salute

WARD: "America the Beautiful"

SOUSA: The Stars and Stripes Forever