Pacific Conservatory Theatre Reveals 59th Season Lineup

Learn more about the season lineup here!

PCPA Season 59 brings romantic misadventures, toe tapping live music, and uplifting stories all under the stars this summer!

To kick off the summer season premiering on the West Coast, Emma Adapted for the stage by Joseph Hanreddy from the novel by Jane Austen. Romantic misadventures, misplaced confidence, and matchmaking in the town of Highbury. Join us from June 22nd through July 2nd for the charming new adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel, Emma. The cast includes Emily Trask* as Emma, guest star Jordan Stidham* as Mr. Knightley, second year acting student Julia Mae Abrams as Harriet Smith, and resident artist George Walker as Mr. Elton. Directing is Polly Firestone Walker, Aby Hogan as the Scenic Designer, Jaqueline Heimel as the Costume Designer, and Rebekah Carriere as Stage Manager.

Steve Martin and Edie Brickell’s Grammy and Tony-nominated musical, Bright Star, weaves toe-tapping bluegrass and incredible true events into a rich, refreshingly genuine journey along the Blue Ridge Mountains. Music, Book & Story by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Fall in love with the powerful and heartfelt Bluegrass Musical playing July 7th through July 23rd. The cast includes guest star Lesley McKinnell* as Alice Murphy, George Walker as Jimmy Ray Dobbs, Jordan Stidham* as Billy Cane, and second year student Lottie Arnold as Margo Crawford. Resident artist Keenon Hooks as the Director and Choreographer, Michael Wilkins as the Music Director, Jason Bolen as the Scenic Designer and Jacqueline Heimel as the Costume Designer. 

An all-girl mariachi band? In the 70s when women can’t be mariachis? We’ll just see about that! American Mariachi by José Cruz González is an uplifting comedy about family, the freedom to go after your dreams, and the music that unites us –– played live on stage! This heartwarming and hilarious comedy plays August 4th through August 27th. The all Latino cast includes resident artist Christen Celaya* as Lucha Morales, returning to PCPA Stephanie Roman as Hotensia “Boli” Perez, Natalie Mara as Isable Campos, and Gisel Feied as Gabby Orozco. Directed by Robert Ramirez, Cynthia Reifler Flores as the Music Director, Fabian Aguilar as the Costume Designer, and Josafath Reynoso as the Scenic Director.

William Shakespeare is dead. Bad Hamlet knock-offs and children’s acting troupes litter the stages of Elizabethan London. And the King’s Men are running out of time. Rooted in real events, The Book of Will by Lauren Gunderson is the witty and wonderful battle of how the Bard’s legacy came to be. Sure to be loved by Shakespeare fans and skeptics alike, playing August 31st through September 10th. The cat includes Andrew Philpot* as John Hemings, Don Stewart as Henry Condell, and Kitty Balay as Rebecca Hemmings and Anne Hathaway. Directed by Emily Trask*.

To purchase show tickets, please visit Click Here or call the box office at (805)922-8313. If you are interested in reviewing any of the shows, please contact Yanelly Garcia yanelly.garcia@pcpa.org 




