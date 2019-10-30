Over 100 Actors, Singers And Indigenous Aztec Dancers Take The Stage In LA VIRGEN DE GUADALUPE

17th annual La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin - A Los Angeles holiday tradition starring Esperanza America (Latino Theatre Company's The Mother of Henry, A Mexican Trilogy) as the Virgin and featuring over 100 actors, singers and indigenous Aztec dancers as well as children and seniors from the community in the City's largest theatrical holiday production. Join the tens of thousands who have become transfixed by the story of Juan Diego, a simple peasant to whom the Virgin Mary appeared on four occasions in the mountains of Tepeyac near Mexico City in 1531.



Adapted for the stage from the mid-16th century text The Nican Mopohua and performed in Spanish with English supertitles, this site-specific epic event, presented by GOYA Foods and produced by the Latino Theater Company at Downtown L.A.'s Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, unites families during the holiday season.



According to Latino Theater Company artistic director José Luis Valenzuela, "At this time, when the Latinx community is experiencing increased racism and discrimination, the story of Juan Diego, who suffered the same because he was a dark-skinned indigenous peasant, is more important than ever. Offering this beautiful pageant to the Los Angeles community free of charge is our gift to all Angelenos, but especially to poor and working families who cannot afford to attend other holiday offerings. Our Lady of the Angels Cathedral is a sanctuary for the undocumented as is our great City and State, so presenting La Virgen here becomes an act of resistance to the anti-immigrant rhetoric that is plaguing our country."

For reservations, call (866) 811-4111 or go to http://thelatc.org





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You