Oscar Qualifying LA Shorts International Film Festival Underway With 2025 Program

The 29th LA Shorts International Film Festival's 2025 offerings, include 470 films from 34 countries. The OSCARS & BAFTA-qualifying LA Shorts Fest takes place at Regal Cinema LA LIVE on July 16-28.

Notable entries include A King's Curtain starring Austin Pendleton and Stephen McKinley Henderson, Bottom's Dream, starring Nigel Lythgoe, Helga with Michael Gandolfini, The Clock with CCH Pounder, Wallace Shawn, An Evening at Martini's with Mattias Ferrell, Before They Joined Us directed by Arshile Egoyan, Whispers A Julian Lennon Retrospective, featuring Julian Lennon and No Choice written by Cynthia Riddle and Julie Kohner and directed by Peter Hunziker.

Opening Night was sponsored by Immaculate Heart Community, an LA-based, multi-culturally sensitive, ecumenical non-profit organization, which seeks to create access for all persons to truth, equity, justice and peace through spiritual development, education, the arts. The film program includes Sundance Jury Award for Animation Jury Winner Como si la tierra se las hubiera tragado directed by Natalia Leon, Aspen Shortfest Jury Award Winner Doc Short Classroom 4, and the socially charged Walud, a drama short co-produced by Germany and Syria, and the powerful German doc short The Letter, directed by Oliver Wurffell, about his great-grandfather's heroism in WWII Germany.

On another front, LA Shorts International Film Festival and ReelShort are teaming up to bring a bold new vision of storytelling to this year's festival.

Recently spotlighted by Vulture and The Hollywood Reporter, ReelShort is redefining entertainment through mobile-first, vertically formatted dramas. With over 55 million monthly active users, the platform is quickly becoming a global leader in short-form content-and it's now inviting fresh creative voices to be part of the movement.

Festival attendees will get exclusive early access to ReelShort's "Reel Impact" Creator Contest Initiative-the platform's first open-submission opportunity for filmmakers and digital storytellers. The contest offers cash prizes, development support, and the chance to join ReelShort's growing content slate.

Those who have been honored at the festival include directors, Jon Favreau, Paul Haggis, Bryan Singer, Jan de Bont, Shane Black, and actors Gary Oldman, James Woods, Martin Landau and Richard Dreyfuss. Many recognizable directors and actors have screened films and attended the festival such as Scarlett Johansson, Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher, Courteney Cox, Tim Burton, Sofia Coppola, Jason Reitman, Terry Gilliam, Spike Jonze, Eva Mendes, Jessica Biel, Rachel Weisz, Hilary Swank, Josh Brolin, Kirsten Dunst, Rita Wilson, Ralph Macchio, Ricky Gervais, Vin Diesel, John Stamos, Matthew Modine, Dean Cain, Robin Wright, George R. R. Martin and many many more.

The complete line-up is available at www.LAshortsFest.com.

About the Los Angeles Shorts International Film Festival

LA Shorts International Film Festival ranks among the most prestigious and largest international short film festivals in the world.

The festival is accredited by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences OSCAR, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts BAFTA, and the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television ACCT Canadian Screen Awards and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Spain GOYA AWARDS. 66 LA Shorts filmmakers have earned Academy Award nominations, with 17 taking home the Oscar.

Now in its 29th year, LA Shorts is the longest-running short film festival in Los Angeles. The festival screens over 300 films and attracts 10,000 attendees each year, including Hollywood industry professionals and emerging undiscovered independent filmmakers.

For more information visit www.LAshortsFest.com