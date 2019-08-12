Ophelia's Jump Presents STUPID F**KING BIRD By Aaron Posner

Ophelia's Jump Productions presents Stupid F**king Bird, the adaptation of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull written by Aaron Posner. The production will be performed at the Ophelia's Jump Studio Theater, located at 2009 Porterfield Way, Suite H, in Upland, from September 6 through 28, 2019. A preview performance will be held on September 5.

Stupid F**king Bird is an irreverent, contemporary, and very funny remix of Chekhov's The Seagull. Aaron Posner stages a timeless battle between young and old, past and present, in search of the true meaning of it all.

Dev loves Mash who loves Con who loves Nina who loves Trig who is going out with Emma, Con's mother. Complicating this chain of unrequited passion is the constant clash between idealistic aspiration and material reality. For Con, a young playwright with a disdain for the status quo and a burning desire to create "new forms" the lofty ideas in his head always deflate and fall flat in execution leaving him in a perpetual state of existential crisis.

Original songs composed by James Sugg draw the famously subtextual inner thoughts of Chekhov's characters explicitly to the surface. Stupid F**king Bird will tickle, tantalize, and incite you to consider how art, love, and revolution fuel your own pursuit of happiness.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You