Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Odyssey Theatre Announces THRESHOLDS OF INVENTION Performance Series Curated By Tony Abatemarco

Thresholds of Invention is a new series of first looks at pieces-in-progress by prominent L.A. visionaries working in pop-up form.

Dec. 15, 2022  

Odyssey Theatre Announces THRESHOLDS OF INVENTION Performance Series Curated By Tony Abatemarco

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble joins with Tony Abatemarco to produce Thresholds of Invention, a new series of first looks at pieces-in-progress by prominent L.A. visionaries working in pop-up form.

Opening the series on Saturday, January 14 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, January 15 at 2 p.m., I Don't Know, I Know is a mash-up of movement, memoir and mayhem created and performed by Abatemarco and Jan Munroe. Mixing movement vocabulary with memoirs of their performance histories in disappeared venues and as-yet unwritten archives, a parallel world emerges - part Samuel Beckett, part Mummenschanz - in which survival depends upon cohesion, resistance and the persistent renewal of creative impulses.

Under the watchful gaze of "puppet-master/director" Kyle Secor, Abatemarco and Munroe, who have worked together and individually for over 40 years to create interdisciplinary work that meets in the "grey area" between theater, performance art and dance, explore a landscape of diminishing skills and shrinking opportunities, leading to an absurd series of incidents. The piece features sound design by Tim Labor.

Next up in the series will be one performance of Bring the Old Pageants: Uncle Walt Explains It All, derived from the works of Walt Whitman, on Saturday, January 28 at 8 p.m. Conceived and directed by Darrell Larson, best known for directing and acting in plays by Sam Shepard and Murray Mednick as well as for his work in TV and film, the piece features Larson, Abatemarco and Munroe alongside performance artist John Fleck, theater luminary and artist-activist Michael Kearns, and veteran actors Jessie Jacobsen, Alice Kors, Jeff LeBeau, James Morrison, Carl Weintraub, Bernie White and Jacqueline Wright. Musical direction is by Mitch Greenhill, with special contributions by Joe Romano and sound design by Theo Mondle.

New works will continue to be scheduled and announced as part of the series throughout the year.

Tickets to all Threshholds of Invention performances are $25. The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd, between Santa Monica and Olympic Blvds. in West Los Angeles. Parking is $5 in the on-site parking lot. For more information, visit OdysseyTheatre.com.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


In-Conversation Series Arrives at Segerstrom Center For The Arts With New Lineup Photo
In-Conversation Series Arrives at Segerstrom Center For The Arts With New Lineup
An astounding roster of inspiring individuals come to Segerstrom Center for the Arts, as part of an exciting new In-Conversation Series. First is the author of The Joy Luck Club, Amy Tan on January 23, 2023. Author and comedian Fran Lebowitz will speak on February 6, 2023. Lastly, author and historian Erik Larson appears on March 6, 2023.
THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Comes to the Terrace Theatre in January Photo
THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Comes to the Terrace Theatre in January
The American Theatre Guild will present the internationally acclaimed hit theater show, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN LONG BEACH INAUGURAL SERIES and will take the Terrace Theater stage Sunday, January 22 at 6:30 p.m.
HOW TO FIND A HUSBAND IN 37 YEARS OR LONGER… To Get Los Angeles Premiere This Febru Photo
HOW TO FIND A HUSBAND IN 37 YEARS OR LONGER… To Get Los Angeles Premiere This February
How to Find a Husband in 37 Years or Longer premiered as a workshop in September 2022 in New York City at Under St Marks Theatre with a sold out run.
Casa Romantica Celebrates Diverse Southern California Culture With “Vietnamese-Ameri Photo
Casa Romantica Celebrates Diverse Southern California Culture With “Vietnamese-American Stories” Themed Programming
Start the new year with a celebration of culture! Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, San Clemente's nonprofit cultural center and arts destination, is commemorating Vietnamese culture with its latest theme, Vietnamese-American Stories, this January.

More Hot Stories For You


Exclusive: First Look at Justin Collette and the Cast of BEETLEJUICE on TourExclusive: First Look at Justin Collette and the Cast of BEETLEJUICE on Tour
December 15, 2022

The North American Tour of Beetlejuice the Musical kicked off this month in Paducah, KY, before its official launch at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, CA. The tour will haunt 27 cities across North America with more dates to be announced. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at the production in all new photos!
In-Conversation Series Arrives at Segerstrom Center For The Arts With New LineupIn-Conversation Series Arrives at Segerstrom Center For The Arts With New Lineup
December 15, 2022

An astounding roster of inspiring individuals come to Segerstrom Center for the Arts, as part of an exciting new In-Conversation Series. First is the author of The Joy Luck Club, Amy Tan on January 23, 2023. Author and comedian Fran Lebowitz will speak on February 6, 2023. Lastly, author and historian Erik Larson appears on March 6, 2023.
THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Comes to the Terrace Theatre in JanuaryTHE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Comes to the Terrace Theatre in January
December 15, 2022

The American Theatre Guild will present the internationally acclaimed hit theater show, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN LONG BEACH INAUGURAL SERIES and will take the Terrace Theater stage Sunday, January 22 at 6:30 p.m.
HOW TO FIND A HUSBAND IN 37 YEARS OR LONGER… To Get Los Angeles Premiere This FebruaryHOW TO FIND A HUSBAND IN 37 YEARS OR LONGER… To Get Los Angeles Premiere This February
December 14, 2022

How to Find a Husband in 37 Years or Longer premiered as a workshop in September 2022 in New York City at Under St Marks Theatre with a sold out run.
Casa Romantica Celebrates Diverse Southern California Culture With “Vietnamese-American Stories” Themed ProgrammingCasa Romantica Celebrates Diverse Southern California Culture With “Vietnamese-American Stories” Themed Programming
December 14, 2022

Start the new year with a celebration of culture! Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, San Clemente's nonprofit cultural center and arts destination, is commemorating Vietnamese culture with its latest theme, Vietnamese-American Stories, this January.
share