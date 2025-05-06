OUTSIDE MULLINGAR By John Patrick Shanley To Open At The Matrix Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 6th Act will present John Patrick Shanley's hilarious and heartfelt modern classic OUTSIDE MULLINGAR directed by Co-Artistic Director Matthew Leavitt. An incredible cast featuring Michael Kirby, Liza Seneca, Armin Shimerman and Kitty Swink will star in this compassionate and delightful romantic comedy about how it's never too late to take a chance on love.

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR is the love story of Anthony and Rosemary - two introverted misfits straddling 40. Anthony has spent his entire life on a cattle farm in rural Ireland, a state of affairs that-due to his painful shyness-suits him well. Rosemary lives right next door, determined to have him, watching the years slip away. With Anthony's father threatening to disinherit him and a land feud simmering between their families, Rosemary has every reason to fear romantic catastrophe. But then, in this very Irish story with a surprising depth of poetic passion, these yearning, eccentric souls fight their way towards solid ground, happiness and love.

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR will preview on Thursday June 5th at 8pm; will open on Friday June 6th at 8pm (press opening); and runs through Sunday June 22nd at The Matrix Theatre, 7657 Melrose Ave in West Hollywood. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm.

