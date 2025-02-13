OLD BLACK & WHITE HOLLYWOOD Comes to the Loft Ensemble

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced its next mainstage production, the world premiere of Old Black & White Hollywood by ShaWanna Renee Rivon. Directed by Bree Pavey & Cassandra Carmona, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Bita Arefnia, Shannon Estabrook, Harry Fakoura, Brianne Ingram, Robert Jolly, Christopher Leon, Brieyonna Monét, Ignacio Navarro, Sarah Nilsen, Ravyne Payne, Quan’Darius, Kyle Wallen, and Tasia Williams. There will be 12 performances only, beginning on Friday, February 28, and continuing through Sunday, March 23. The performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 7pm.

Hollywood, 1954. Black comedienne Doris Jean is performing at an after-hours club and catches the eye of producer Samuel Stahr. His TV show featuring a former radio star is floundering; Doris Jean May be just what The Eva Rose Show needs. Doris refuses to play a maid but is cast as one anyway. The two women connect and make a delightful comedy duo until they are each invited to audition for the lead in a blockbuster film. Talent may not be enough to make it in old black & white Hollywood.

Scenic design is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie and Lemon Baardsen, lighting design is by Tor Brown, costume design is by Danielle Ozymandias and Julieta Gerlein, sound design is by Matthew Scheel, properties manager is Natasha Renae Potts, and intimacy coordinator is Rachel Zapata. Assistant director is Barbera Ann Howard and stage managers are Ritzi Lanier and Lemon Baardsen. Associate producers are Matt Lorenzo and Sarah Nilsen.

