Node Records Announces Scores For MY NAME IS PAULI MURRAY and Soundtrack for WARNING

Node Records, a subsidiary of Wise Music Group co-helmed by award-winning music supervisor Tracy McKnight, has announced two major soundtrack releases, My Name is Pauli Murrary and Warning.

The Brooklyn-born, L.A.-based composer Jongnic Bontemps's original score for My Name Is Pauli Murray, a documentary directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen, follows the life of Black lawyer and activist Pauli Murray and is available now. The Amazon Studios film made its world premiere at Sundance and is now streaming on Prime Video. Stream/buy the score for the My Name Is Pauli Murray original soundtrack HERE.

The My Name Is Pauli Murray score perfectly embodies Pauli Murray's life story. Using a vast array of strings, piano, and the percussion of a typewriter, JB laid the groundwork for this timeless documentary about one of America's unsung heroes. The score has been nominated for a Critics Choice nomination for Best Score in a Documentary.

Filmmaker Betsy West recently told Variety, "We loved the way Jongnic's evocative music shifted so seamlessly to tell the story of our complex protagonist: a black non-binary lawyer, activist and writer who blazed a historic trail." Adds filmmaker Julie Cohen, "We needed the score to cover a wide range of moods, from playful to haunting, from despairing to determined, and Jongnic nailed every one."

"We are beyond thrilled to add the soundtracks of My Name is Pauli Murray and Warning to our Node Records roster. Featuring scores by these two incredible talents, Jongnic Bentemps and Gregory Tripi, we continue our mission to champion film composers who bring their unique talents to the storytelling process," says Node Co- President Tracy McKnight.

Node's next release is out October 22 is the original motion picture soundtrack for the sci-fi thriller Warning, with a score by Greg Tripi, the film is directed by Agata Alexander in her directorial debut, and starring Alex Pettyfer, Alice Eve, Annabel Mullion, Annabelle Wallis, Benedict Samuel, Charlotte Le Bon, Garance Marillier, , Patrick Schwarzenegger, Rupert Everett, and Thomas Jane. The Warning soundtrack features 17 tracks that will be released in conjunction with the film on October 22, 2021, via Lionsgate, in select theaters, on digital and on demand, and Blu-ray and DVD release on October 26, 2021. Stream/buy HERE.

L.A.-based composer, multi-instrumentalist, and synthesist Gregory Tripi scores Warning. Set in the not-too-distant future, this intense sci-fi thriller explores the repercussions that humanity faces when omniscient technology becomes a substitute for human contact. But life begins to unravel when a global storm causes electronics to go haywire, leading to terrifying, deadly consequences. Stars Thomas Jane (Deep Blue Sea), Annabelle Wallis (The Mummy), Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike), Alice Eve (Before We Go) and Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us).

