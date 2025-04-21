Nic & Desi: 'From Broadway To Hollywood' Adds Additional West Coast Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway stars and real-life couple Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar will bring their acclaimed show Nic & Desi: Broadway to Hollywood to GEM Theatre in Garden Grove on Friday, June 6, at 7:30pm; Bellamy's Restaurant (CCAE Theatricals Cabaret Series) on Sunday, July 20, at 6:30pm; and Muckenthaler Cultural Center in Fullerton on Thursday, July 24, at 7:30pm.

Each with an impressive resume of Broadway and theatrical credits including Wicked, Jersey Boys, Mary Poppins, and West Side Story, this dynamic duo invites you to an intimate showcase of their talents, their love, and their stories. Join them for an evening of out-of-this-world vocals and delightful choreography, harkening back to the golden age of Broadway and vintage Hollywood with a modern twist. This award-winning couple promises an evening that will warm your heart and bring you to your feet cheering for more.



Nicolas Dromard began his career on Broadway in the ensemble of Susan Stroman's celebrated revival of Oklahoma! (also understudying the role of Will Parker) and returned to the Great White Way in the original company of The Boy from Oz, sharing the stage with international superstar Hugh Jackman. Dromard went on to earn much praise as the heartthrob Fiyero in the San Francisco company of Wicked. Also on Broadway, he starred as Bert in Mary Poppins and as Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys. He is a true triple threat.



Desiree Davar made her Broadway debut in the 2010 revival of West Side Story, standing by for the role of Anita. She continues to have an enviable regional career and has starred in iconic roles such as Velma in Chicago, Tiger Lily in Peter Pan, Sally Bowles in Cabaret, and Mary Delgado in Jersey Boys, to name just a few. Her talents have been seen on stages all over the world and on TV screens across the nation, including on 30 Rock, Glee, and CSI: NY.

Tickets

Admission at GEM Theatre is $35. To purchase tickets online, go to https://purchase.thegemoc.com. GEM Theatre is located at 12852 Main Street in Garden Grove, 92840. Free on-site street parking is available.

Admission at Bellamy's Restaurant ranges from $38–$55. To purchase tickets online, to to https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=269290. Drink minimums apply. Bellamy's Restaurant is located at 417 West Grand Avenue in Escondido, 92025. Free street and lot parking are available.

Admission at Muckenthaler Cultural Center is $20 for members and $35 for non-members. To purchase tickets online, go to https://themuck.org/program/2025/07-27. Muckenthaler Cultural Center is located at 1201 W. Malvern Mason Avenue in Fullerton, 92833. Free onsite parking is available.

