NewFilmmakers Los Angeles to Present InFocus: Indigenous Cinema Program

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles will host its November Monthly Film Festival, which will include its annual InFocus: Indigenous Cinema program, which highlights the work of indigenous filmmakers in front of and behind the camera, director Adam Engel's feature thriller Mouse, as well as eclectic shorts program "Little Bit of Magic."

Each screening will take place virtually and will be followed by a live Q&A via Zoom.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.newfilmmakersla.com/events/event/november-20th-2021-monthly-film-festival-infocus-indigenous-cinema/

Date | Time:

November 20th, 2021 | 12pm PT - 9pm PT