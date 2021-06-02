NewFilmmakers LA Presents Panel: 'TV Showrunning With Leslye Headland And Colleen Labella'

Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) for a conversation with Leslye Headland (showrunner of Russian Doll and the new Star Wars series The Acolyte) and Colleen Labella (Director of Development at Leslye's production company Shoot to Midnight). They will discuss underrepresented communities behind and in front of the camera, writing queer and diverse stories, and their projects at Shoot to Midnight.

Date | Time:

June 11th, 2021 | 5:00pm PT - 6:30pm PT