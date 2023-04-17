Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Theatre Show WHAT A SURPRISE! Tackles Surprising Moments, Jewish Values

This show will be performed in person in California and live on Zoom May 7-June 11. It is a creation of The Braid, the go-to Jewish story company.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Surprises have become unsurprising! Our tumultuous times disorient us and division has jaded us. But Jewish values have a special power to anchor, guide and uplift, as a new theatre production demonstrates in What a Surprise! This show will be performed in person in California and live on Zoom May 7-June 11. It is a creation of The Braid, the go-to Jewish story company. For details and tickets, go to the-braid.org/surprise

times of rising antisemitism, these stories showcase the best of how Jewish values are there for life's most shocking curveballs. Discover how Einstein's cousin saved a young Asian man from dying within the criminal justice system. Laugh along as Black Jewish comedian Joshua Silverstein learns a heartwarming secret behind his grandma's latke recipe. Feel inspired as a doctor, alone on the COVID ward in 2020, finds himself the only Jew who can perform an urgent mitzvah. Be profoundly moved as a Jewish teenager, decades before the #MeToo movement, stands up to a shocking sexual harassment.

The show is the culmination of the NEXT Emerging Artist Fellowship, a nine-month paid fellowship for six young Jewish creators. Together, they sifted through countless submissions to curate a collection of mostly true stories, then directed a group of professional actors to bring these stories to life. The result is a theatrical journey into the Jewish soul.

"Being Jewish and being an artist at times can be in conflict," reflects Jordan Herskowitz, one of the fellows. "The Braid has created a space where you can be Jewish and you can be a storyteller. And not only are those celebrated individually, but the real magic happens when they're woven together."

For NEXT fellow Shira Gorelick, stories are the perfect way to explore Jewish values. "Stories really shape how we see the world. They're reference tools for us to be able to speak about our human experience. It's interesting to be able to place yourself in the history of a people and incorporate all of that wisdom."

"I'm truly inspired by the dedication and insight of these emerging Jewish artists," declares Ronda Spinak, The Braid's founder and artistic director. "This show takes us on an emotional journey that is both funny, but also truly thought provoking. What a surprise can be said with a grin or with tears. But in seeking out specifically Jewish stories of surprise, these fellows have added an extra dimension: the power of Jewish values to meet life's unpredictable moments. It will leave audiences even more proud of their heritage and hopeful about the next generation."

NEXT Emerging Artists Coordinator Daphna Shull, who facilitates the program, is thrilled for people to see this show. "What is life but not a series of surprises? Everyday we wake up hoping for the best and are met with countless, unexpected moments - the good, bad and everything in between. 'What a Surprise!' reflects this reality back onto the audience, reminding all of us that we are not alone in living the human experience."

Other 2022-2023 NEXT Fellows are Casey Adler, Dillan Cohen, Genevieve Fowler, and Stacey Weingarten. The NEXT Emerging Artist Program is made possible by the generous support of the Erwin Rautenberg Foundation, Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, City of Los Angeles, Department of Cultural Affairs, City of Santa Monica Cultural Affairs, the Robert Sillins Family Foundation, and Gail Solo.

