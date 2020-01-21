New Production Of HAIR Comes To The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre
The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center has announced a brand-new production of the iconic musical Hair. Under the direction of Kate Sullivan with musical direction by Jared Stein, there will be two preview performances on Wednesday, March 25, and Thursday, March 26, at 8pm. Opening is set for Friday, March 27, at 8pm in the Davidson/Valentini Theatre. The regular performance schedule will be Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm through April 26.
Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical opened on Broadway on April 29, 1968 and ran for 1,750 performances. Along with authors Rado and Ragni, the original cast featured Ronnie Dyson, Paul Jabara, Diane Keaton, Lynn Kellogg, Shelley Plimpton, and Melba Moore. Throughout the run, the many stars (and future stars) that joined the cast included Keith Carradine, Kay Cole, Ted Lange, Heather MacRae, Meat Loaf, Ben Vereen, Hattie Winston, Robin McNamara, and Vicki Sue Robinson. A Los Angeles production opened in October, 1968 and ran for a then unprecedented two years. Along with Rado and Ragni, other notable cast members included Ted Neeley, Táta Vega, Jennifer Warnes, and Dobie Gray.
Kate Sullivan is one of LA's most highly regarded directors of theatre, film, and television. Musical director Jared Stein is an acclaimed veteran of Broadway productions and numerous National Tours. They will be joined by award-winning choreographer Alexis Carra. The design team includes Stephen Gifford (scenic), Matt Richter (lighting), Allison Dillard (costumes), and Edwin Peraza (sound). Casting will be announced at a later date.
General admission seating is $35. Tickets may be purchased online at www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre or by phone at (323) 860-7300. The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place in Hollywood, 90038.