New Art City Theatre Now Accepting Submissions for 2026 Playwrights Festival

New Art City Theatre (NACT), the Ventura-based company dedicated to the development of original theatrical works, is now accepting submissions for its 3rd Annual Playwrights Festival, set to take place in June 2026. The submission window is open through August 12, 2025.

NACT invites playwrights, composers, and lyricists to submit full-length plays or musicals—either two acts or a one-act running at least 75 minutes. Eligible works must be unpublished and must not have had a fully produced production (amateur or professional). Up to four projects will be selected.

Chosen artists will receive a stipend and participate in a week-long creative residency in Ventura, California, working closely with professional directors and actors. Each piece will culminate in staged readings presented to the public, with both matinee and evening performances. All travel and accommodations will be covered by NACT. There is a $25 administrative fee to submit.

“We're delighted to be moving into our third festival year,” said NACT co-founder Beverly Ward. “If you're a playwright, composer, or lyricist with a new play or musical you want to take to the next level, we can't wait to read your project.”

The 2025 festival drew nearly 1,000 attendees across its four-day run. Each performance includes a post-show talkback, allowing audiences to engage directly with the playwrights and provide feedback.

Founded in 2023 by acclaimed theatre artists Kirby Ward and Beverly Ward, NACT champions equitable access to opportunity through a blind submission process and offers all festival events free to the public. The couple brings a wealth of stage experience from Broadway, the West End, and major U.S. tours. Kirby is an Olivier and Helen Hayes Award-nominated actor and an award-winning director/choreographer; Beverly is a former member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop.

“Our mission to nurture emerging playwrights has become reality,” said Kirby Ward. “The writers who work on their projects at NACT are shaping our company's history, and we're honored to provide the platform where they can see their stories come to life.”

For submission details, visit https://newartcitytheatre.org/festival.

