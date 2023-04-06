Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Naomi Grossman's AMERICAN WHORE STORY Opens June 1 At Skylight Theatre

American Whore Story will play a 4-week engagement at the Skylight Theater in Los Angeles beginning June 1, 2023.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Emmy-nominated actress Naomi Grossman, best known as fan-favorite "Pepper," the first multi-season crossover character from Ryan Murphy's hit television series American Horror Story, presents a raucous, irreverent love letter to AHS fans and the dubious art of self-compromise in this limited theatrical run of her new solo show, American Whore Story.

Tickets are now on sale at www.americanwhorestory.com

Directed by multiple Ovation Award-winner Richard Israel, American Whore Story is Grossman's third entry in her trilogy of solo shows. Its predecessors, Girl in Argentine Landscape and Carnival Knowledge, received critical acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, on London's West End, in New York and Los Angeles, and at universities nationwide.

From the face that launched a thousand AHS memes, gifs, clickbait, and fan art, American Whore Story is an anthology of autobiographical tales of self-compromise. In the show, Grossman reveals her history of hustling, from her compromised love life to her compromising odd jobs. She drives the Red Bull car (then crashes it into a shopping mall), masquerades as a native-speaking Spanish teacher (at the Playboy Mansion and beyond), dicks around as the giant condom at a gay pride parade (as one does)... the list goes on. A straight-from-the-heart, sweet-and-sour candy confection for anyone who's ever felt compromised, American Whore Story takes its audience on a transformative trip to Burning Man, an acid trip to a 60's Rat Pack rager, and along Grossman's circuitous, albeit hilarious, triumphant trip to #1 on IMDb.

Theatre producer Kate Atkinson (Part of the Plan, A Very Brady Musical) and documentary filmmaker Sarah Anthony (Kiss the Future, The Defiant Ones, Light and Magic) have partnered with Grossman to bring American Whore Story to the stage under their AWS Entertainment Group banner. Notable design team members include composer Stefano Tomaselli, video designer Jakob Peter Konrad, projection designer Gabrieal Griego, lighting designer Stuart A. Fabel, sound designer Joseph "Sloe" Slawinski, hair and wig designer Brandon Liberati, and makeup designer Sara Lipetz.

"For 20 years, Sarah and I have witnessed Naomi own the stage with her award-winning, side-splitting, self-scribed solo shows, and now we are thrilled to bring her first production post-'Pepper'-fame to a wide cadre of fans and theatre lovers alike," Atkinson said.

"Naomi has a Lily Tomlin-level stage presence and humor," Anthony added. "She's an accomplished yogi; her physicality and timing are as dynamic as her writing is sharp. We're excited for audiences to meet the real Naomi Grossman - the whip-smart, one-of-a-kind firecracker Kate and I have known and loved for years."

"I still get fans telling me they thought 'Pepper' was a real person. Anyone who thinks I'm some monosyllabic grunter is in for a surprise!" Grossman laughed. "My comedic sensibility is probably my most obvious, defining characteristic, yet it's something horror fans don't necessarily know about me. This story wouldn't exist without AHS, or its fanbase. They made me, so I made this for them. It's my thank-you to AHS fans."

It is anticipated that this limited engagement will sell out. Please reserve your tickets early to avoid disappointment.

www.americanwhorestory.com




