Nancy Travis and Charles Shaughnessy Star in WAKE UP CALL Live Online from Skylight Theatre Company

WAKE UP CALL will be presented at 3:00pm Thursday, September 24th!

It's never too late to make a better choice. Free, fun, live online at 3:00pm Thursday, September 24th, Skylight Live presents another new play. Written by Wendy Kout and Jeff Reno, Gregg T. Daniel will direct. Skylight Theatre Company brings together some of LA's most talented writers, directors and actors for weekly presentations, discussions, and uplifting works, written specifically for this medium. Tickets free with reservations: OvationTix.

Nancy Travis is making her Skylight Theater debut with "Wake Up Call'. She previously worked with writer Jeff Reno on the animated series, Duckman. Nancy is currently shooting the series Last Man Standing and was most recently seen in The Kominsky Method on Netflix. Her first love remains working in theater.

Charles Shaughnessy has had a long career on stage and screen, which has taken him from Broadway to Hawaii. He has earned numerous award nominations for his work and is the recipient of a Daytime EMMY, Broadway World Theater Award, and Soap Opera Digest Awards. On television he is recognized for his roles in shows like The Nanny, Mad Men, and Days of Our Lives.

Wendy Kout is an award-wining writer and producer. Stage credits include Never Is Now, recently staged at Skylight Theatre, and We Are the Levinsons, which made its world premiere at Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company (won Broadway World Regional awards for BEST PLAY and BEST ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE IN A PLAY). Film credits include "Dorfman in Love," produced by Leonard Hill Films and starring Elliott Gould, Sara Rue and Haaz Sleiman. Television credits include Creator and Co-Executive Producer of the hit ABC series, Anything But Love, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Richard Lewis. Wendy is a proud member of the Alliance for Jewish Theatre and on the Honorary Board for the Boston Jewish Film Festival.

Jeff Reno and his long-time partner Ron Osborn have written, produced, overseen, overwritten, ruined, misunderstood, and/or barely survived projects ranging from Moonlighting, West Wing, Mork & Mindy, Night Court, Cupid, She Spies, and cult favorite Duckman on the small screen, to Meet Joe Black, The Hard Way, Blue Streak, and not-anywhere-close-to-cult-favorite Radioland Murders on...well...the small screen, given that most audiences saw them there. Exhibiting a range that stretches from sophisticated and witty fast-paced banter to outrageous and ahead-of-its-time adult animation to "important" movie-star dramas, the duo was clearly uncertain about the career path they should've taken. An uncertainty that's reflected in more recent tv credits like Beauty & the Beast and Good Witch. They've been nominated for nine Emmys, four Writers Guild Awards, and a Humanitas, they've won Cable Ace and Banff Film Festival awards.

Gregg T. Daniel (Director) is a recipient of the NAACP Best Director award for the International City Theatre's production of Fences. The production received nominations from the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle, Ovation and Stage Scene LA. Selected credits include the L.A. premiere of Les Blancs by Lorraine Hansberry, Honky by Greg Kalleres for Rogue Machine Theatre (LADCC Award nominee for Best Director - Comedy), a revival of Alice Childress,' Wedding Band, A Love/Hate Story in Black and White for the Antaeus Company (Winner 2014 Stage Raw Award for Best Revival and Best Ensemble), and the West Coast premiere of Kwawe Kwei-Armah's, Elimina's Kitchen (NAACP Award for Best Ensemble) for Lower Depth Theatre Ensemble where he is a founding member and Artistic Director.

The cast includes Kent Faulcon, Juliana Stephanie Ojeda, Kacie Rogers, Charles Shaughnessy, Nancy Travis

Thursday, September 24th @ 3pm, free access with reservations: https://skylighttheatre.org/event/skylight-live/.

Recently completing an extended run of their first of three Skylab developed plays for this season, which started with Penelope Lowder's WEST ADAMS ("It's a brilliant debut that bodes well for the rest of the season." - LA Times Critics' Choice), the Skylight Theatre Company re-imagines theatre for Summer 2020 by creating a new series during a time of social distancing. Live online, and later in archives at https://skylighttheatre.org/event/skylight-live/

